The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers: Deacon's path forward?

Deacon knows what he saw during Sheila’s cremation on The Bold and the Beautiful, but he might be the only one who has any interest in figuring out what happened. So how does he move forward?

Now that Steffy (Jacqueline MacInnes Wood) expressed her feelings about Deacon’s (Sean Kanan) quest to prove Sheila (Kimberlin Brown) is alive, Deacon is going to be hard-pressed to find allies in his search for answers. He could probably investigate on his own, but he clearly isn't sure he can trust what he saw and he needs another set of eyes.

He’s got some clues; between the ten-toed body and the message to "Sugar," he has some places to start searching. Though Steffy made it crystal clear that she doesn’t want him stirring up Sheila’s memory anymore, there’s no way he can let it go. He just can’t. He needs answers.

Deacon might be able to recruit Bill Spencer (Don Diamont) for some help. Bill is no fan of Sheila’s, but unlike Steffy, Bill is savvy enough to know that you can’t ignore the mystery of the ten toes. Bill is the kind of guy who would do everything possible to get confirmation of her death and he's got the resources to do it. She managed to slip away from her prison sentence, after all, and it wouldn’t be the first time she faked her death.

Right now, Deacon is way too caught up in his emotions to be thinking clearly, but if he was able to think clearly, he’d be able to see that he would be better off trying to convince everyone that they should help him if only to make sure she’s really dead. If Sheila’s alive then she’s a danger to the whole community. It makes sense that they’d want to ensure she’s gone.

Deacon is in a tough spot. He thought he’d have Finn’s support automatically, but Finn wants to stand by his wife. That means he needs to find a way to convince the people around him that he needs help figuring out this mystery, once and for all.

The Bold and the Beautiful airs weekdays on CBS and the following day on Paramount Plus . Check your local listings to see when it comes on where you are.