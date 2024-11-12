The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers: Electra's dark secret?

It looks like Electra might have another reason for coming to Los Angeles with Ivy on The Bold and the Beautiful, but she’s clearly not sharing many details about it. Does she have a stalker, and if so, does anyone know about it?

It’s not surprising that Forrester Creations wants to celebrate the launch of the new jewelry line with a press release. It’s a big deal for the company and it’s particularly important to let everyone know that Ivy (Ashleigh Brewer) is the face of it. After all, she’s a Forrester and that shows the company is keeping things in the family. It also helps repair some of the damage done when Hope (Annika Noelle) was fired and Hope for the Future was cancelled.

However, as soon as Electra (Laneya Grace) learned that she was going to be included in the press release, she got nervous. Learning that her name and image would be blasted out over social media made her downright uncomfortable.

So what’s Electra hiding? Based on last week’s preview, we know that someone from her past will come back and he’s not there for a social call. That mystery person is being played by Christian Weissman. Based on the pictures of Electra on the wall in the darkened room, we get the distinct impression that he’s a threat and she’s trying to stay away from him.

By our count, Electra had at least five chances to tell everyone why she was nervous about the press release going out in the November 11 episode of The Bold and the Beautiful . She played it off like she wanted all the credit to go to her aunt, but once she learned that the release had already gone out, she had a look in her eye that hinted at more than just nerves.

Does Ivy know that she has a stalker? Why is Electra keeping her stalker a secret? If she’s in danger, why not alert the family so they could help her? Even Will (Crew Morrow) could be a resource for her; Will’s father Bill (Don Diamont) certainly has the knowledge and resources to keep her safe.

But first, she has to open up about why she’s afraid.

Get the What to Watch Newsletter The latest updates, reviews and unmissable series to watch and more! Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors