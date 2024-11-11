The Bold and the Beautiful recap for November 11, 2024: Brooke confronts Taylor

Electra expresses concern about a press release coming out in The Bold and the Beautiful recap for November 11, 2024.

We start the week at Forrester Creations, where Ridge (Thorsten Kaye) and Katie (Heather Tom) are talking about the response to Hope’s (Annika Noelle) absence. Ridge wants to say “no comment” but Katie says that won't work. Steffy (Jacqueline MacInnes Wood) knows Katie is Hope’s aunt, but she notes Hope is gone and that’s that. Ivy (Ashleigh Brewer) and Electra (Laneya Grace) walk in, meeting Katie for the first time. She’ll be running the big event to introduce them to Forrester and relaunch the jewelry line.

Taylor (Rebecca Budig) is on the phone when someone knocks. It’s Brooke (Katherine Kelly Lang). Taylor wasn’t expecting her, but Brooke wants to talk about what Steffy did to Hope. She calls it “misguided and wrong.”

Ridge is very excited about the jewelry line, so are the clients Steffy says. Will (Crew Morrow) walks in with some paperwork and Steffy tells him that Ivy and Electra are relaunching the jewelry line. When Elecrta clarifies she’s just helping her aunt and isn’t responsible for the actual jewelry, she looks to Will and insists she doesn’t want to be part of the relaunch. Everyone can see there’s a connection between her and Will.

Brooke insists Steffy misinterpreted what she saw. She cites Steffy’s bias as the reason for her decision so now she’s finished allowing Steffy to persecute her daughter. Taylor says nothing.

Will asks about Electra being part of the jewelry roll-out, but she insists it’s all Ivy’s work. Everyone praises her help and they want to highlight the family connection. But she doesn’t want to have her photo blasted all over the launch. When Steffy says the press has been prepared already and they’re launching it today, it makes Electra nervous. Will insists his mom knows what she’s doing.

Taylor can empathize with Brooke, knowing she’s concerned about her daughter as a mother. Brooke insists she’s on the executive team and what happened wasn’t what everyone thinks. She explains why Hope was wearing lingerie in the office, but Taylor points out that Hope has had other transgressions, including going after Finn before. Brooke insists that Hope isn’t interested in him, but that’s not why she stopped by. She wanted to check on Taylor amid her health battle. Taylor is touched by the sentiment, but when she mentions Ridge’s support and that she doesn’t know what she would have done without him, it changes the energy in the room.

At Il Giardino, Will tells Electra to order whatever she wants as his way of welcoming her to the company. He says they’re off the clock so they can talk about anything. He wants to get away from the drama with Hope. Electra says he’s the first friend she’s made. He suggests they celebrate the big press announcement, but she looks uncomfortable.

Katherine Kelly Lang in The Bold and the Beautiful (Image credit: CBS)

Steffy and Ridge talk about their excitement with the press launch. They think it’s cute how nervous Electra was about the press release but they love having her there. Steffy thinks it will take the sting out of Hope’s departure. Ridge doesn’t think it’s over yet, though which makes Steffy ask if Ridge is still going to support her on her decision.

Brooke asks if Taylor is still seeing the healer? She is. Taylor knows it must have been hard to see her and Ridge tangled up in the yoga pose that was part of her treatment, but it was a powerful moment. She adds they were following their hearts, which gives Brooke pause.

Will wants to know all about Electra. She tells him her grandfather John was Eric’s brother and her dad is Ivy’s brother. She grew up in a very different life in Australia, but she was raised in the US. She’s looking forward to starting a new chapter in Los Angeles. Will says she has a bright future ahead, which makes him wonder why she’s hesitant about the press release.

The scene shifts to a man in a dark office looking at photos of Electra in the press release. Does she have a stalker?

Steffy wants to know that Ridge is on the same page with her. Ridge says it’s challenging because Hope is Brooke’s daughter. Steffy tells him not to question her judgement and to not listen to Brooke.

Brooke asks why Taylor was following her heart with Ridge. Taylor throws the question back to her, pointing out that Brooke famously followed her heart when Ridge was her husband. Brooke laughs and says Taylor is starting to see things her way. Taylor says she thought she was coming back to LA to say goodbye because she thought she was dying. Brooke says they’re all grateful that she’s not dying anymore, to which she says she’s grateful to Ridge for being there for her. Ridge gave her strength to keep going and “connect with her heart.” Conceding how amazing that is, Brooke wants to know what that means. She asks Taylor point-blank if she’s still in love with Ridge and wants him back?