The Bold and the Beautiful recap for November 8, 2024: Zende confronts Steffy

Luna gets a visit while Zende confronts Steffy in The Bold and the Beautiful recap for November 8, 2024.

We wrap up the week with Carter (Lawrence Saint-Victor) telling Steffy (Jacqueline MacInnes Wood) and Ridge (Thorsten Kaye) he won’t allow her to fire Hope (Annika Noelle). Steffy says that Forrester Creations is a private company and they call the shots. Hope and the line are history.

Zende (Delon De Metz) tells Hope he can’t believe the line is done. But Hope remains hopeful Carter can get through to Ridge.

Katie (Heather Tom) needs some business advice from Bill (Don Diamont) so she asks how he’s holding up in the house by himself now that Poppy (Romy Park) and Luna (Lisa Yamada) are gone. As he looks at mail from Luna, we see Poppy paying a visit to Luna in jail.

Luna says she’s so happy to see her mother, but Poppy wasn’t sure if she could ever look at her again after what she did. But at the end of the day, Luna is still her daughter and she had to see her.

Zende says their last collection wasn’t as good as the one that’s coming up. He doesn’t understand why Steffy would end it out of thin air. Hope expresses confidence in Carter’s ability to get Ridge to listen to reason.

Steffy thinks Carter has been “compromised” by Hope. He says the rivalry needs to end between the Logans and the Forresters, and warns if she doesn’t change her mind it’s going to change the company forever. Carter understands it’s their name on the building, but they can’t deny the contributions from Hope and her family over the years. When Steffy leaves, Carter asks Ridge to reconsider but he doesn’t want to talk about Hope anymore.

Get the What to Watch Newsletter The latest updates, reviews and unmissable series to watch and more! Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Zende says it’s been a lot for everyone lately. He mentions Luna and how what happened with her still messes with his head. He hopes he never hears from her again.

Bill looks at the mail from Luna and tells Katie that he’s focusing on work from now on. That said, he wants to have dinner with her and Will. Katie gets a call from work and has to run, leaving him alone with his mail. He picks up the letter from Luna.

Luna tells her mother she tried getting in touch with her, but Poppy says she wasn’t ready to talk to her yet. It doesn’t make any sense to her that her daughter could be capable of so much evil. Luna insists what happened was like something taking over inside of her, it was like temporary insanity. She pleads for her mother to listen to her and begs for forgiveness, but Poppy can’t find the words.

Zende tells Hope they’re a team and it’s been an honor working with her as her lead designer. Steffy walks in and sees Zende there. She was there to tell him what happened to the line, but she can see that he already knows. He reminds his cousin that he’s also a Forrester. “Is this what family means to you?” he demands.

Don Diamont in The Bold and the Beautiful (Image credit: CBS)

Steffy tells Zende she doesn’t want to get into what happened, but she doesn’t have faith in Hope’s ability as a leader. He knows about the kiss and the misunderstanding with Finn, but his concern is that she dismissed him entirely in her decision. He wants to know if there’s any room for him in the company at all.

Carter reminds Ridge about Hope’s walk of shame when she was fired. When Ridge tries to silence him, Carter persists. Carter wants to know why Ridge hasn’t responded to his proposal. He thinks of Ridge as his best friend, but maybe that isn’t the case.

Poppy tells Luna she feels her pain, but she’s appalled that Luna killed two men, including her own father, and was going to pin the murders on her. Luna admits she’s ashamed. Poppy says she should be, and she can’t believe she did it all so she could get Bill. Poppy admits her kissing Bill was too much for her to overcome. Their meeting time is up, but Luna is suddenly not as upset as she was before.

Bill reads Luna’s letter. She says he’s the only man in her life who ever took care of her. She reminds him that he’s done things in his past that he’s not proud of, and she laments being locked up by herself. She finishes the letter by saying that she needs him. As we see her in her jail cell, she’s smiling.

After Zende leaves, Hope asks if Steffy is finally seeing how her actions impacted everyone. Steffy says she’s upset at what just happened, but she’s not sorry for firing Hope.

Carter tells Ridge he needs to make Steffy change her mind and that he should make Steffy apologize to Hope. The tension ratchets up until Ridge suggests they sit and have coffee. When Ridge brings up a project he asked for a few weeks ago, Carter suddenly realizes there’s a disconnect. Carter tells him he loves the company and has worked so hard to secure Ridge’s family’s future. He tells Ridge his ideas are valuable and he’s valuable. Ridge sets the coffee down and walks out. Carter can’t believe what just happened.

Bill keeps reading the letter about how much Luna admires him and needs him. He thinks back to his little family with Poppy and Luna, and then to the kiss. He lights the letter on fire and tosses it into the fireplace, watching it burn like his memories.

In her cell, Luna smiles, suddenly comforted by the idea that Bill is single.