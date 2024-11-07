The Bold and the Beautiful recap for November 7, 2024: Steffy's decision under fire

Steffy’s decision to fire Hope comes into question as Will and Electra get closer in The Bold and the Beautiful recap for November 7, 2024.

It’s a new day in Los Angeles and Hope (Annika Noelle) and Carter (Lawrence Saint-Victor) are beaming after spending their first night together. “You were incredible,” she tells him. He promises he will be there for her in the good times and bad. “Always,” he says.

At Forrester Creations, Eric (John McCook) asks Steffy (Jacqueline MacInnes Wood) if she’s sure about her decision to fire Hope. He wants to know if Ridge (Thorsten Kaye) supports it, but Ridge dodges the question by saying he supports his daughter’s decision.

Zende (Delon De Metz) puts away his new drawings, telling Katie (Heather Tom) and Brooke (Katherine Kelly Lang) that he doesn’t understand how they pulled the plug on the line when they did. Brooke says it was a personal attack on Hope.

Lainey (Heidi Engerman) and Toni (Jasmine Dampier), two of the Forrester interns, see Will (Crew Morrow) working in the office and comment on how cute he is. He tries to make a joke and they laugh politely, but there’s no mistaking the look in Lainey’s eyes. She likes him. Lainey invites him to join her at Toni’s new apartment later. Electra (Laneya Grace) walks in and Will makes the introduction. Lainey is instantly jealous, telling Electra they all have to start somewhere. She doesn’t see how Will is smiling at Electra.

Zende can’t believe Steffy did this to the line, believing she never gave it a fair chance. Brooke knows the whole fashion industry will be shocked to learn what’s happening, not just to Hope but to the company at large. Zende can’t believe that this is all part of the rivalry between them.

Eric reminds Steffy that Hope is family, but Steffy says she’s not a Forrester and she has a right to do what she did to protect her family. He slams his papers down and says it never should have come to this; none of this rivalry business ever should have happened.

Get the What to Watch Newsletter The latest updates, reviews and unmissable series to watch and more! Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Hope doesn’t want Carter to leave, but Carter is going to talk to Ridge. Ridge is his best friend and he thinks he can talk him into bringing Hope back.

Electra smiles when she sees Will watching her. Lainey and Toni see them, so Lainey offers an apology for not knowing who she was. Electra says she thinks she’s going to like it there because everyone is so friendly. Before Lainey leaves, she tells Will not to forget about “later,” when she hopes to see more of Will without being interrupted (insert icy gaze toward Electra). Will assures Electra he’s only interested in knowing more about her.

Zende is upset that because of what happened. He was the lead designer and now it’s all gone, right on the cusp of the line gaining momentum. It’s not right to make decisions based on grudges. He asks if Ridge can do anything?

Crew Morrow in The Bold and the Beautiful (Image credit: CBS)

Eric knows that Brooke will be furious about this, and rightfully so because she’s a big part of the company. Her daughter is also a big part of the company. Ridge tries to point out that Hope’s line was on the brink but that doesn’t matter to Eric. Eric says Steffy has a right to protect her family, but making business decisions based on personal issues is not right. Steffy tells him she warned Hope to stay away from her husband and now Hope’s given her no choice but to fire her.

Carter makes Hope promise not to give up. Hope is so glad to have a man like Carter on her side. He vows to get through to Ridge and make everything right for her. He kisses her — “one more for the road” — before leaving.

Electra tells Will she’s sorry for interrupting him at work, knowing that Lainey and Toni were trying to keep him to themselves. But he only has eyes for her. He asks if she’s heard about Hope for the Future, but he doesn’t want to gossip. He wants to know all about her story and who she is. They share a smile.

Zende calls it all crazy that Steffy gave Hope for the Future a chance and now she’s pulled it. He asks how Ridge could allow this? Brooke wonders if Eric knows about everything Steffy is doing? Zende loves his cousin but she can’t put her personal feelings in the way of the business. Hope walks in as he praises Hope’s work and she says she is hoping that all is not lost.

After Eric leaves, Steffy admits this will be hard for Eric because Brooke is going to go to him and put him in a bad spot. She knows Brooke is a mother trying to protect her daughter, but she points out that Brooke never taught Hope about boundaries and that’s why they’re here, because Hope disrespected her marriage. Carter happens to walk in at that moment, telling Steffy that Hope didn’t disrespect her marriage at all.

Electra says there’s not much to tell about her, but Will doesn’t agree. She says that being a Forrester isn’t what he thinks, referring to nepotism.

Brooke asks what Hope means? She says Carter on his way to talk to Ridge to get him to stop Steffy from killing the line.

Carter knows why Steffy is upset, and she doesn’t condone what happened during the kiss with Finn at the party. But what happened isn’t what Steffy thinks. Throwing away Hope's line would be a business mistake. Steffy doesn’t know why he keeps supporting Hope, but she warns him to be careful. Carter says the feud between the Logans and the Forresters is absurd and she’s making bad business decisions. He refuses to believe that as COO, his opinion only matters if he agrees with Steffy and Ridge, and that’s why he won’t back down from this. He won’t allow Steffy to get rid of Hope.