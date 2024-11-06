The Bold and the Beautiful recap for November 6, 2024: Brooke and Ridge's argument

Steffy reveals that she fired Hope while Ridge and Brooke deal with the fallout in The Bold and the Beautiful recap for November 6, 2024.

Hope (Annika Noelle) can’t believe that this is all happening, and Carter (Lawrence Saint-Victor) says that what Steffy (Jacqueline MacInnes Wood) is doing is bad business. He insists that she won’t get away with it. Something will happen to her.

Steffy tells Finn (Tanner Novlan) that she’s grateful for sleepovers so they can have time together. Steffy can’t get the image of Hope in lingerie out of her mind. Finn tries to tell her that it wasn’t what she thought, and Steffy knows that. She’s so tired of Hope.

Ridge (Thorsten Kaye) knows that this is hard for Brooke (Katherine Kelly Lang), but it had to be done because Hope was told to stay away from Finn and she didn’t. She tells him he’s wrong about Hope, which leads Ridge to ask how he’s wrong because she was in lingerie and on top of Finn. Brooke thinks back to her promise to Hope and knows she can’t say anything about her relationship with Carter. Brooke tells Ridge he has to support her.

Steffy says she’s done with Hope’s behavior. When she tells Finn that she fired Hope, he’s stunned.

Hope says that Steffy has wanted her out of Forrester Creations long before Finn came along. It’s all because of her last name and her mother’s love for Ridge. Carter says she doesn’t deserve this treatment. Hope can’t stop thinking about Charlie escorting her out in front of everyone else. All that matters is that she’s a Logan and they’re Forresters. Carter says the company is her birthright as much as it is Steffy’s, and no one can take it from her.

Brooke says Steffy has been trying to push Hope for the Future out for months, but Ridge insists that the line has been on life support for a long time. Brooke points out that Zende and RJ have been asking for more support for the line but Steffy refused.

Steffy says she should have fired Hope when she found out about the kiss. Finn says he doesn’t need to be defended though. Steffy tells him that she put an end to the line too, and it feels good to run the company without Hope’s influence. He supports his wife’s decisions. Steffy is glad she’s out of their lives for good.

Carter tells Hope to fight for what’s hers. Hope says that with him, she feels like maybe she could fight. He praises her strength and intelligence. He’s seen how people look up to her and how she inspires people around her, including him. She’s a fighter, but she doesn’t have to fight alone anymore because he’s going to fight for her and with her. Hope says she always felt alone, but Carter hugs her and says he’s got her. He won’t let her fall. Hope says she believes him, and she thinks he’s the man of her dreams. This, of course, leads to kissing.

Tanner Novlan in The Bold and the Beautiful (Image credit: CBS)

Brooke begs Ridge to trust her. Ridge says that Steffy is CEO and she can do as she sees fit. Brooke knows that Ridge is going to stand with his daughter, and she wonders what will happen when Steffy decides to fire Katie, or even her. Ridge reminds her that he brought Brooke in as an executive and relaunched the line, but Brooke insists that Hope is part of the future and the executive table isn’t just for his family.

Finn wants to express how much he loves Steffy. She knows how much he loves her and he says that he’s all hers. He will always belong to her. This leads to kissing, too.

Carter tells Hope that she can trust him, unlike “the others,” and he is always true to his word. She says she never had that before. Everything with Carter is so easy. He tells her she can count on him and he would never hurt her. She feels like she could do anything with him by her side. She wants him to promise that he’ll never let her go.

Ridge says Hope tried to destroy Steffy’s life, and then she went after Thomas, and that sent him halfway across the world and now he doesn’t get to see him. Maybe this will teach Hope a lesson. Brooke can’t believe he thinks Hope needs to be taught a lesson when Steffy can get away with the way she treats the Logans. Ridge tries to shut down the talk of Forresters versus the Logans. Brooke, in tears, tells Ridge that it breaks her heart that he doesn’t trust and honor her.

Steffy and Finn are tangled up in post-coital bliss. He pledges that she has him, forever and always.

Carter and Hope, in the meantime, share a kiss. Carter tells her that he loves her. She marvels that he’s been standing in front of her this whole time and she never saw it. She kisses him, telling him that she sees him now. And then she tells him that she loves him too. Clothes are ripped off and abs are admired with heated gazes. Hope smiles as she pulls off her dress, revealing her lingerie underneath. It’s time for their ride on the coitus train.