The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers: Eric and Ridge turn on Steffy?

Steffy fired Hope because she thinks her rival crossed another line with Finn on The Bold and the Beautiful, but Eric and Ridge don’t fully believe that firing her was the best thing to do for the company. Will they try to convince Steffy otherwise?

As the co-CEO of Forrester Creations, Steffy (Jacqueline MacInnes Wood) can make decisions independently of her father, Ridge (Thorsten Kaye), and her grandfather, Eric (John McCook). However, having their support when she makes decisions is not only important as a sign of their confidence and faith in her, but it’s also good for optics.

Steffy already saw them both go against her decision to not have Ivy (Ashleigh Brewer) join the team to relaunch the jewelry line. Steffy has personal issues with Ivy over their shared affection for Liam (Scott Clifton) and she shot down the idea, but Eric and Ridge overturned it.

Things are trickier with Hope (Annika Noelle), because Steffy believes that she caught Hope making a pass at Finn (Tanner Novlan). While her father and grandfather have expressed that Hope’s interest in Finn is wrong, they don’t seem to agree that firing her is the best move for the company.

Eric has been very vocal about his thoughts on the matter, expressing them openly with Carter (Lawrence Saint-Victor) and Katie (Heather Tom). He sees Hope as family and doesn’t believe that firing her is the way to go, but ultimately he hasn’t gone as far as to tell Steffy to reverse the decision.

Ridge, in the meantime, suspects that there’s more to the story and he’s started to openly question what happened between Finn and Hope. Finn insists that Hope crossed the line, but Ridge doesn’t understand why she was in lingerie to begin with. (Neither one has pondered the real question: If Finn stopped by unannounced, how would Hope have known about it?) Ridge is still supporting his daughter, but he knows that there will be lots of fallout if that press release goes out.

We believe that Carter will be able to raise enough doubt to get both men to question Steffy’s decision. They don’t like that Hope is being fired, and the lack of clear answers could push them to ask Steffy to change her mind to avoid bad press. Will this actually work? It’s hard to say, as Steffy is set in her ways. But even if they can’t convince her to change her mind, knowing that her father and grandfather disagree with her would be enough to send a powerful message to Steffy.

