The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers: Finn decides to FIGHT, but who?

Marriages are crumbling on The Bold and the Beautiful, but the fight to save one of them is only beginning. Who’s willing to fight to save their marriage?

Little Kelly reassures her parents that she’s ok. Steffy (Jacqueline MacInnes Wood) and Liam (Scott Clifton) are so happy to hear her say it and they remind her how much they both love her.

Meanwhile, Finn (Tanner Novlan) is frustrated and confused about Steffy taking the kids and leaving, but Li (Naomi Matsuda) reminds him of the reason she’s upset — namely, that Sheila (Kimberlin Brown) is the one who saved Kelly. She knows Sheila is what drove Steffy away, but Finn truly believes that Liam is what drove them apart.

Brooke (Katherine Kelly Lang) praises how busy Hope (Annika Noelle) has been and the number of interviews she’s booked. She’s the current “It Girl” and while it’s great for the brand, Hope is just grateful to have the distraction. Hope is still thinking about how lovely it was to be able to model with her mother in Rome and Brooke agrees that it “will always be a special memory,” calling it “magnificent.” Hope says it was especially wonderful for her and Ridge (Thorsten Kaye) and not so much for Hope and Liam. Brooke wonders, again, whether Hope will go through with the divorce.

Li reads Finn the riot act about the hug. The hug is what’s causing this whole mess. He agrees that it’s “difficult” to explain, especially to the woman who raised him. But he “feels” something for her. Li tells him that he’ll never get his family back if Sheila is in his life.

After Kelly leaves, Liam tells Steffy that he meant it when he said he loved her and Kelly. Steffy looks away because this is a lot for her.

Brooke still thinks Hope could work to fix her marriage, but Hope isn’t interested even though Brooke doesn’t believe that this is what Hope wants. Her mother reminds her of her family. “This isn’t all about you,” Brooke reminds her, and Hope agrees because Liam has always had Steffy in their marriage whether Hope liked it or not. She’s done with that. “This It Girl doesn’t want to come in second to anyone anymore,” she says with a flip of her hair.

Katherine Kelly Lang as Brooke Logan in The Bold and the Beautiful. (Image credit: CBS)

Li says that Finn should never call Sheila “mom” and she doesn’t blame Steffy for taking the kids away. Finn needs to fix this.

Liam says the kids are still full of adrenaline, and Steffy says that she might even allow Kelly to sleep in. Liam imagines that Eric is happy to have the great-grandkids staying with him. He goes on to tell Steffy that he was surprised that she pulled the kids from their home but Steffy believes she had no choice because “Finn’s too vulnerable to Sheila.”

If Hope doesn’t want to get back with Liam, Brooke wonders where that leaves things with Thomas (Matthew Atkinson). Right now, Hope is just happy to ride the wave of being the only woman on Thomas’ mind. She feels “free” when she’s with Thomas.

Finn can’t believe that Li understands what Steffy did. Li refuses to coddle her son. There’s no way anyone can forget what Sheila did, even if she saved Kelly. What happened at the hearing can never happen again. Li knows Steffy has strong maternal instincts and she will do whatever it takes to protect her kids. On the positive side, Li knows that there’s hope of saving their marriage.

Steffy still can’t believe she left Finn, but Liam agrees that it was the right thing to do and being there with Eric makes sense. He puts his hand on hers and vows to protect her and the kids, no matter what.

Hope reminds her mother that Steffy has always been a wedge in her marriage to Liam and she doesn’t want to be part of it anymore. Especially now, when she’s feeling so much energy. Brooke knows it’s hard to get love advice from her, but she reminds her daughter that if she loves Liam then she needs to fight.

Finn closes the door after Li leaves. He looks around the empty house, and at photos of his family, and he’s overcome with emotion. He thinks back to seeing Steffy at the church when he revealed he was alive. “We lost each other once, I’m not going to let that happen again.”

Steffy tells Liam that Finn has always been there for her and she has always been able to trust him. Until the hug with Sheila happened. “How am I supposed to trust him now?” she wonders. She tells Liam that Finn told her to cut Sheila some slack. “Oh boy,” he sighs. He’s sorry for all that she’s going through and he validates her feelings. He, too, is shocked about Finn. He tells her that he’s not going anywhere.

Finn is ready to FIGHT

Jacqueline MacInnes Wood in The Bold and the Beautiful. (Image credit: CBS)

Finn’s ready to fight to save his marriage, but who will his target be? He has some options.

Option 1: Sheila — whatever this misguided link is to his birth mother, it needs to end. He’s going to have to give her the boot from his life if he’s going to save his marriage. While she saved Kelly, she also inflicted unspeakable horrors upon Steffy, Finn, Li and everyone else in their lives. She needs to be stopped, but you can’t argue with someone as unhinged as she is.

Option 2: Liam — Finn might not be ready to face his birth mother, so Liam is a natural target. His former friend isn’t directly to blame for Finn’s marital issues, but Finn had been suspicious about how close Liam was getting to his wife before Sheila was released. Now that he’s even closer to Steffy, Finn might be ready to step up and keep Liam from moving in on Steffy before he loses her to her former love.

Regardless of who Finn chooses to fight, there’s no question that a fight is brewing and it’s only a matter of time before Finn faces off against Sheila and Liam. The big question is whether Finn is ready to take on his mother and close the door on her forever; given everything that’s happened, taking the fight to Liam makes the most sense.