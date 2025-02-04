The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers: Finn drives a wedge between Ridge and Taylor?

We’ve talked before about Ridge’s inflexibility on The Bold and the Beautiful. After learning that Finn fathered Luna, we think he won’t just demand that Finn leave Steffy , but that the conflict will drive a wedge between him and Taylor, too.

Ridge (Thorsten Kaye) is known for being protective of Steffy (Jacqueline MacInnes Wood). In recent years, he has shielded her after Finn (Tanner Novlan) tried to establish a relationship with his birth mother, Sheila (Kimberlin Brown), and he was there for her after she was held captive by Luna (Lisa Yamada).

Just recently, Ridge and Taylor (Rebecca Budig) acknowledged how much their daughter cares for her husband. Steffy expressed how much she wished that her husband could experience the happiness she has because her parents are back together, and they both loved hearing it.

However, upon learning that Finn is Luna’s father, well, we don’t see it going well. After Finn’s quest to have a relationship with Sheila, there’s no way he won’t feel the same pull towards getting to know Luna. She’s his daughter, after all. But getting to know Luna means forgiving, in a sense, the fact that she tried to kill Steffy.

This won’t sit well with Ridge, who was already siding with Liam (Scott Clifton) when Finn was spending time with Luna. Ridge couldn’t believe Finn would put his relationship with his birth mother in front of his wife, especially after Sheila tried to kill them both. And now with Luna, there are two issues for Ridge to confront — the fact that she’s Finn’s daughter, and the fact that he slept with his aunt (he’s adopted, so it’s ok!).

This is where the tension between Ridge and Taylor could come into play. Steffy’s parents were there when she was being held captive by Luna, and Taylor was integral to Steffy’s recovery. Ridge won’t like any of it, but we think Taylor will see that Finn is suffering from this revelation — after all, he was young when it happened and Poppy (Romy Park) had been lying to him for all these years.

We think Taylor will take a more nurturing, sympathetic approach to Finn’s dilemma while Ridge will take a hardline approach. This will no doubt cause tension as Ridge’s tendency to declare it’s his way or the highway will clash with Taylor’s desire to help fix things for Steffy and Finn and help guide them through this struggle. The resulting tension could be too much for Ridge, who may never be able to look past Taylor’s sympathy for Finn.

Get the What to Watch Newsletter The latest updates, reviews and unmissable series to watch and more! Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors