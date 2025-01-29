The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers: Ridge tells Finn to leave Steffy?

Fans know that Ridge isn’t exactly the best listener on The Bold and the Beautiful, and heaven knows he’s full of opinions. So what will happen if Finn turns out to be Luna’s father?

At the moment, Ridge (Thorsten Kaye) and Taylor (Rebecca Budig) are praising Steffy (Jacqueline MacInnes Wood) for being such a great wife and mother ahead of her anniversary. This comes in the middle of Steffy’s efforts to get Forrester Creations back into the hands of her family.

Steffy wants Finn (Tanner Novlan) to know what it’s like to have his parents reunited, just like Ridge and Taylor, but Li (Naomi Matsuda) and Jack (Ted King) may have too many obstacles to overcome. Despite the obstacles, though, even Ridge and Taylor agree that it would be nice for Finn to have his parents back together.

We have to wonder if this goodwill love fest will continue if Finn turns out to be Luna’s (Lisa Yamada) father. At present, every paternity test has been negative and the identity of her father remains a mystery, but it’s looking more and more likely that Finn could be her father. Our guess is that young Finn, who was either finishing up high school or starting college at the time, ended up taking some of his aunt Poppy’s (Romy Park) “special mints” and they fell into a drug-fueled stupor that led to the scandalous coupling. (Thankfully Poppy isn’t Finn’s biological aunt, but still, the optics on this don’t look great)

That brings us to Ridge. If Finn is revealed to be Luna’s father, we think Ridge will go ballistic. Even if it turns out that he was on drugs (albeit accidentally) when it happened, we think Ridge won’t bother to listen and will instead be focused on protecting Steffy and getting Finn out of her life.

Ridge was very vocal when it came to Finn wanting to have a relationship with Sheila (Kimberlin Brown). He didn’t care that Sheila is Finn’s birth mother, he wanted his son-in-law to sever all ties to her. If Luna ends up being his daughter, we think Ridge will follow the same playbook because Luna tried to kill Steffy and that’s unacceptable no matter what.

It’s incredibly ironic that in the calm before the storm, Ridge is praising Finn and Steffy’s relationship. As soon as the truth is revealed, he’s going to blow up and we don’t see him having any sympathy toward Finn. In fact, we could see him telling Steffy to leave Finn for her own safety given that both his birth mother and his presumed daughter tried to kill her.

Get the What to Watch Newsletter The latest updates, reviews and unmissable series to watch and more! Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

There’s no telling when we’ll know for certain that Finn is Luna’s father, but we know that once the truth is revealed, Ridge will have opinions.