The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers: Finn is Luna's father?

In January 2024 we talked about the possibility of Finn being Luna’s half-brother on The Bold and the Beautiful, but now that the latest DNA test results are about to be revealed, we’re not so sure that Jack Finnegan is the baby daddy. Is it possible that Finn is Luna’s father?

There are usually two distinct possibilities when it comes to high-drama revelations on soaps these days: it’s either painfully obvious, or a complete shock. We’re guessing that after all of this is-he-isn’t-he drama surrounding Jack Finnegan (Ted King) being Luna’s (Lisa Yamada) father, we’re guessing that the answer is the last thing Li (Naomi Matsuda) expected and it’s the one secret Poppy (Romy Park) hoped would never come to light: Finn (Tanner Novlan) is Luna’s father.

Oh, the tangled web we weave.

Here’s how we picture this whole thing going down: Poppy left some of those special mints out and Finn took some by accident, or perhaps she was frequently sharing them with her nephew when he was younger. During a drug-fueled night, Poppy and Finn slept together and Bob’s your uncle — Poppy became pregnant. That explains why she left.

One of the reasons this theory is particularly sound is that Jack is adamant that he’s not Luna’s father because he never slept with Poppy. Oddly enough, we kind of believe him on this one, but there’s no mistaking the furtive glances that Poppy keeps shooting in his direction. This begs the question, of course, as to whether or not Jack was aware of this scandalous tryst and agreed to keep it a secret.

At this point, we don’t believe that Finn, ever the Boy Scout, initiated anything with his aunt. We think that this is all a result of those pesky mints that Luna, ironically, ended up using to sleep with Zende (Delon De Metz).

We can be thankful that Finn isn’t Poppy's biological nephew, for whatever that’s worth. It’s still creepy if it turns out to be true. It sounds like she was sleeping with a lot of people back then and she was taking a lot of drugs, so she might not even know the truth herself.

Now, should this turn out to be true, it’s going to cause some problems for Finn and Steffy (Jacqueline MacInnes Wood). Finn was already saddled with a birth mother who tried to kill his wife, and now we’re potentially looking at his daughter also trying to kill his wife. Does he have “serial killer” in his blood? Did he pass it on to Hayes? Can Steffy reconcile the fact that her husband fathered a killer?

If it turns out to be true and Finn is Luna’s father on The Bold and the Beautiful, then we’re all in for a very bumpy ride as Finn is forced to come to grips with the evil side of his DNA while Steffy must decide if she can be with the man whose relatives tried to kill her.