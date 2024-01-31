The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers: Luna and Finn are siblings?

Oh, the plot thickens! Just when we thought Bill Spencer (Don Diamont) was Luna’s (Lisa Yamada) father, a curveball came flying in the January 30 episode of The Bold and the Beautiful that suggests that Poppy’s ( Romy Park ) big secret is so much juicier than we could have imagined. Not only do we think she knows who Luna’s father is, but the explosive revelation itself could impact everyone around her.

Poppy’s horrified — and terrified — reaction to Luna threatening to get a DNA test done suggests that she knows exactly who the father is, and it’s a dark secret she’s been trying to keep hidden for Luna’s entire life.

Our guess? Luna’s father is Jack Finnegan, Luna’s uncle, Finn’s (Tanner Novlan) father and Li’s (Naomi Matsuda) husband. Shocking!

The big clue came when Finn saw his aunt and said he missed the time they spent together when she lived at their house, which happened to be about a year before Luna was born. Li accused Poppy of almost ruining her career by sleeping with the chief of surgery at her hospital, so we know that Poppy has been involved with a married man in the past.

But what if Poppy slept with Jack while she was staying with her sister’s family? We know Jack stepped out on Li with Sheila (Kimberlin Brown), leading to Finn’s birth. So what if Jack and Poppy hooked up and that’s where Luna came from?

Li is so furious with Poppy that it’s hard to tell if she knows this secret or not. Our guess is that she doesn’t know about it because she accused Poppy of sleeping around and not knowing who Luna’s father really is. Li might suspect the truth, but it’s hard to imagine she’d keep it quiet if she knew.

This news will be devastating to Luna, who will come to understand that her arrival had nothing to do with a magical night like the one Poppy had with Bill. She’d be the child of an affair. Thankfully she has RJ (Joshua Hoffman) to watch over her as she copes with this news.

Finn might be able to handle the news better than anyone; while he would no doubt embrace Luna as a sibling, it’s hard to imagine he won’t side with his mother on this one.

And lastly there’s Bill, who is trying to rekindle the magical relationship he had with Poppy all those years ago. Will finding out that Poppy cheated with her sister’s husband lead to a breakup? Honestly, it’s doubtful. For one, Bill is no saint and he’s had his share of relationship drama over the years. He’s also madly in love with Poppy — and protective toward Luna — and he might become the knight in shining armor to swoop in and protect the two Nozawa women that he’s falling for.

Is Jack Finnegan Luna’s father? All evidence seems to be pointing in that direction. Only time will tell….