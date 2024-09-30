The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers: Hope pushes Katie toward Bill?

It’s no secret that Bill wants Katie back in The Bold and the Beautiful, so will Carter and Hope’s relationship help motivate her to get back together with him?

Bill (Don Diamont) has had no problem letting Katie (Heather Tom) know that he wants her back in his life. He knows he messed up by disrespecting her and letting her go in the first place, and their son, Will (Crew Morrow), has no problem letting his father know what a huge mistake he made.

Until recently, Katie had been in a casual relationship with Carter (Lawrence Saint-Victor) and things seemed to be going well. Lately, however, the relationship seems to have ended offscreen, with the pair walking away as friends with no hard feelings. (They have to work together, after all)

In the September 27 episode of The Bold and the Beautiful, Hope (Annika Noelle) discovered that Carter has been thinking about her lately. Specifically, he’s been thinking about her modeling lingerie for Brooke’s Bedroom, both for professional reasons (it could help bolster Hope for the Future) and personal reasons (he’s into her).

Hope was stunned by the revelation that Carter has been thinking about her modeling lingerie, but she was also deeply flattered and at long last seemed to have a new man in her sights after pining away for Finn (Tanner Novlan) and Thomas (Matthew Atkinson).

This brings us back to Bill and Katie. Katie and Carter had been a thing for a while until that fizzled out (amicably) and they moved on. So if Carter is moving on with Hope, does that give Katie extra incentive to get back together with Bill?

We think so. Katie has been teetering on the edge of getting back into Bill’s life for a while now, particularly when Poppy (Romy Park) and Luna (Lisa Yamada) came into his life. Katie, ever the protective Mama Bear, claimed she was watching out for Bill because of Will, but there were personal feelings tied to her actions. She wanted what’s best for Bill, and he’s made it clear that she’s always been it for him.

Bill wants Katie back, and now that getting back with Carter isn’t an option anymore, maybe Katie will be even more motivated to reunite with her one true love.