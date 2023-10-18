The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers: Is Eric DYING?

The fashion showdown is getting closer on The Bold and the Beautiful, but new revelations about Eric’s health have us wondering what’s really going on.

There’s action at Forrester Creations, but this time it’s Brooke (Katherine Kelly Lang) and Ridge (Thorsten Kaye). Ridge still can’t believe Deacon is in love with Sheila. Brooke actually defends him, saying he’s made some good decisions lately. She’s more concerned about Hope and Thomas. After a few moments she declares that she only wants to focus on positive things. She praises Ridge’s designs, and he credits her for giving him the push to defeat Eric.

Eric (John McCook), meanwhile, is struggling to sketch. He’s emotional as he tests ribbons on the design. He examines lace and fabrics. Soon he’s on his phone sending RJ a message about the lace when he starts coughing. Donna (Jennifer Gareis) comes in and sees him coughing. He says he’s fine.

RJ (Joshua Hoffman) is in the design office (the other one, not the one Hope and Thomas were in!) and he’s daydreaming about kissing Luna (Lisa Yamada). She comes in with a box of materials and asks to see his latest sketch. She praises his talent and his kindness.

Li (Naomi Matsuda) gives a report to Finn (Tanner Novlan) about a patient. She asks Finn for an update about Steffy and he doesn’t have any news but he’s still determined to get her home. He mentions Luna, and Li looks away. He doesn’t understand why Luna needs to leave Forrester Creations. Li pretends to check her phone, which doesn’t fool Finn. He presses her about Luna.

RJ tells Luna that she doesn’t need to thank him for helping her navigate her aunt’s issues. He says they all love having her in the office.

Brooke wants to know how they’ll manage to choose which designs will be competing. Charlie (Dick Christie) the security guard walks in and says that his team is ready for a big shipment coming. He says that they’re all excited about the big competition between father and son.

Eric drops his handkerchief and Donna picks it up. She sees the blood and panics.

Li takes a call about a patient as Finn watches. He reminds her that she still hasn’t answered his questions about Luna. He wants to know why his mother is driving her out.

Tanner Novlan and Naomi Matsuda in The Bold and the Beautiful. (Image credit: CBS)

RJ gets a message from Eric about the lace. Luna asks if he thinks Eric is ready for the competition. RJ is confident about his grandfather, but he’s not sure about how he’ll handle it.

Charlie wants to know if the “fashion showdown” will take place at high noon. Ridge admits it might be his father’s last stand.

Donna can’t believe Eric has been keeping his health issues a secret. He says he didn’t want her to worry, but it’s having the opposite effect as she falls apart in his arms.

Finn doesn’t understand his mother’s issue with Luna. She seems very sweet. Then all of a sudden she and his aunt Poppy were gone. He wants to know what’s going on.

Brooke asks Charlie about the VIP guest list for the fashion show. Ridge insists that this is “just” a fashion showdown with Eric.

Donna begs Eric for information. He admits that it’s been happening for a while so she gets on the phone to call the doctor. Eric says that nothing the doctor has to say will change anything. “I’m going to live while I’m alive,” he says, and that means getting his final line done.

Li tells Finn to focus on his family, but Finn points out that Luna is family. She says that her sister turned her life upside down several years ago, and she’ll never forgive her for that.

RJ says that Eric’s health isn’t great and that’s why he needs to be sure Eric wins. He wishes Ridge knew more about how much the fashion challenge means to Eric.

Brooke watches as Ridge works on a dress. He says there’s no stopping this train now that they’ve gotten this far.

Donna brings some tea to Eric along with some “yummy green juice.” It’s healthy and she wants Eric to be healthy because she knows he’s not ok. He’s upset she called the doctor, who shows up a few moments later. Dr. Colby (Justiin Davis) comes in and asks how Eric is doing. He wants details. Eric admits that he’s been coughing up blood for a few weeks. “Is Eric… is he dying?” she asks.

Joshua Hoffman in The Bold and the Beautiful. (Image credit: CBS)

So… is Eric dying?

We’ve been dancing around Eric’s health for a while now. What started with shaking hands has developed into something bigger than anyone realizes.

That said, after doing a little digging it looks like McCook signed a new three-year contract. According to Celeb Dirty Laundry , McCook signed the new contract in September 2023, which would extend through to 2026.

Whatever his diagnosis is, we have to think it’s not something that will be taking the Forrester patriarch out any time soon.