The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers: Katie and Brooke's huge mistake?

When Brooke and Katie fired Electra in the December 17 episode of The Bold and the Beautiful , they were acting in the best interests of the company but they didn’t do their research beforehand. Now they might have inadvertently kicked off a chain reaction with huge implications.

As soon as Katie (Heather Tom) showed Brooke (Katherine Kelly Lang) the photos of Electra (Laneya Grace), they agreed that the lewd photos could cause a scandal for Forrester Creations at a time when the company doesn’t need bad publicity. The only solution was to fire her.

However, they didn’t know that the photos were deepfakes and that this isn’t the first time Electra has been targeted. Ivy (Ashleigh Brewer) knows about Electra’s past and why she had to flee her life back home after the first batch of pictures were released, but they haven’t shared the story with anyone else. If they had, then Brooke and Katie would know that a crime was being committed instead of thinking that sweet, innocent Electra wasn’t sweet or innocent at all.

We have a feeling that Katie and Brooke aren’t going to reveal the true reason Electra is being fired, which means that a big rift is about to open up with the only two Forresters who don’t have a problem staying at the company. This follows hot on the heels of Carter (Lawrence Saint-Victor) assuring Ivy that she and Electra are not only welcome to stay at the company, but they will be a very valuable part of the team moving forward.

Brooke and Katie’s decision, therefore, is not only horrible timing, it’s also very bad optics, because if Electra goes, Ivy is sure to follow and she’ll take her jewelry with her. Suddenly, the support system that Carter envisioned won’t be there anymore, jeopardizing his plans for Forrester Creations’ future.

In a perfect non-soapy world, Brooke and Katie would take the photos to Electra and ask what’s going on. Instead, they’re choosing to make an assumption about the young woman and it’s about to blow up in their faces. We can only imagine that Will isn’t going to take this news lightly; we already suspect that Will’s first move will be to ask his father for help in finding the person responsible for creating the deepfakes and making them pay.

The problem here is that even if Will (or someone else) saves the day and stops Remy (Christian Weissman) from ruining Electra’s life, the young woman won’t want to return to Forrester Creations so long as Brooke and Katie are there. This could put her relationship with Will in a precarious place given that Katie is Will’s mom.

Needless to say, things are going to be even more tense around the office after Brooke and Katie’s decision to fire Electra and there’s no good that can come from it.