The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers: Remy messing with the wrong Spencer?

Though Will might favor his mother on The Bold and the Beautiful, he’s still a Spencer. As Dollar Bill’s son, he has a ton of resources at his disposal to help protect Electra. Has Remy met his match?

When Remy (Christian Weissman) showed up at Il Giardino, Will (Crew Morrow) was happy that someone from Electra’s (Laneya Grace) past was there for her. But lately Remy has been pushing the boundaries and it’s making Will uncomfortable.

Of course, things are about to get even more uncomfortable when Katie (Heather Tom) reveals that she received nude images of Electra in her email . Katie doesn’t know they’re deepfakes and she doesn’t know that the whole reason Electra fled her hometown was because someone created and released similar images to destroy her reputation. Remy likely chose Katie as the recipient strategically, knowing she's Will's mother.

That said, Electra doesn’t know that Remy is behind the deepfakes. She has no idea that her trusted friend who shared her dreams of working in the fashion industry is so obsessed with her that he tried to destroy her reputation to get closer to her. He was furious when she and Will agreed that he couldn’t just walk into Forrester Creations any time he wanted to see her, which led to him making more deepfakes to get back at her.

Here’s where Will comes in. Will is head over heels in love with Electra, and for the first time in a long time on the show it feels like their love is real and there’s no demons in the closet for either of them (aside from Electra’s deepfakes, which are not her fault). We think Will is going to be furious about the deepfakes, not only because they exist but because they’re upsetting Electra so much.

As a Spencer, Will has an arsenal of support behind him when he needs it. All it’s going to take is one phone call to his father and the best investigators around will be on the case, working to trace the origins of the deepfake images.

Remy thinks he’s got the upper hand in this battle but Will Spencer isn’t someone to trifle with. He genuinely cares about Electra and we’re hoping he throws his full weight around as a Spencer to get to the bottom of these attacks on her.

