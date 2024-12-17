The Bold and the Beautiful recap for December 17, 2024: a new CEO for Forrester Creations

Ridge, Steffy and Eric try to figure out a path forward while Carter picks his CEO in The Bold and the Beautiful recap for December 17, 2024.

We begin today in Malibu, where Eric (John McCook) has joined Steffy (Jacqueline MacInnes Wood) and Ridge (Thorsten Kaye). Eric wants to know whether Brooke (Katherine Kelly Lang) can be reasoned with after Hope (Annika Noelle) and Carter’s (Lawrence Saint-Victor) betrayal. Steffy woke up and was going to get ready for work but then she realized she wasn’t going to work. None of them are going back.

At Forrester Creations, Carter is busy cleaning out the office and setting up meetings with all of the departments. Hope arrives with coffee and praises how fast he’s moving. She loves how he looks at the desk. Carter tells her that his first item of business is to hire her back and she teases him about needing a good lawyer to look at the contract.

Katie (Heather Tom) is in her office thinking about the email she got with deepfake nude photos of Electra (Laneya Grace).

Remy (Christian Weissman) is also thinking about those pictures, but for different reasons. Sheila (Kimberlin Brown) sees that he’s deep in thought and asks what’s wrong. He says he’s thinking about a friend.

Electra asks Will to help her catalog all of the Hope for the Future stuff. He’s happy to work with her, and she’s glad because she has no plans to go anywhere.

Hope wants to be sure her contract includes unlimited access to the man in charge and Carter is happy to comply with her wishes. He says she belongs in the company and he’s happy to have her by his side.

Get the What to Watch Newsletter The latest updates, reviews and unmissable series to watch and more! Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Eric understands why Ridge can’t live or work near Hope. Zende (Delon De Metz) arrives and says that he’s a Forrester and he’s standing by his family. That’s why he’s resigning from his position.

Electra tells Will that she sent Remy a text to apologize. He wonders if she ever dated Remy but she insists that he’s just a friend. He’s sensitive, though. She worries that he might be upset with her

Sheila wonders if Remy has anything he wants to talk about. She can see something is bothering him. He’s reluctant to talk to her about it.

Katie is in her office when Brooke walks in. She didn’t sleep well because she was hoping Ridge would come home. Katie tells her sister that she’s there for her if she needs anything. Brooke asks why Katie needed to see her, and Katie says there’s something she needs to show Brooke.

Thorsten Kaye in The Bold and the Beautiful (Image credit: CBS)

Electra tells Will that Remy hasn’t responded to her text. Will thinks it’s weird given how he wanted to see her so much. She says he’s a loner and they were both nerds in school because she likes math and science. She proceeds to explain how science applies to making jewelry and he’s utterly impressed with her. Electra says Remy is into computer science and he was there for her when she went through a difficult time.

Remy tells Sheila that he’s checking in on a friend on social media. He doesn’t understand why people post so much about their lives online. Sheila tells him he should get back to work because Deacon doesn’t like people slacking off.

Katie tells Brooke about the email she received and the photos she got. Katie doesn’t know what to do with the photos given she’s Will’s girlfriend. Brooke thought Electra was so sweet and innocent and Katie points out that the company can’t have a scandal on their hands right now. They agree that they will have to part ways with Electra.

Carter tells Hope that he’s going to fully fund Hope for the Future. Ivy (Ashleigh Brewer) walks in, having heard about the takeover. Carter assures her that the jewelry line is perfectly safe but Ivy is concerned because she’s a Forrester and she worries about her family’s reaction.

Zende tells everyone how Hope and Carter offered him his old job back, but he says he’d never betray his family. Steffy and Ridge suggest that he stay in the company so that they have someone representing the company until they come back.

Will asks Electra about the difficult time in her past. She doesn’t want to talk about it, but she admits it would have been a lot harder to deal with without Remy.

Remy thinks back to hearing Electra tell him how they’re friends but they’re nothing more than that. He hears her say that he can’t come see her at work and he’s suddenly furious.

Katie and Brooke are trying to figure out what to do with Electra. Ivy comes in and they tell her that they’re going to have to let Electra go from the company. She’s stunned.

Hope tells Carter that they knew the news would shake up the fashion world. Carter doesn’t think Ridge and Steffy will ever be back and he wasn’t anticipating that.

Zende is blown away that they want him to work with Hope and Carter. Eric says they need him to keep going and be the amazing designer that he is. They like the idea of having someone on the inside, and Steffy points out that their day of reckoning will come soon enough.

Ivy wants to know what Brooke and Katie are talking about. Her work has been great and she wants more than “she’s not a good fit” for the company. Electra walks in and Katie tells her that they have to let her go from Forrester Creations.

Remy is looking at the photos. “Say goodbye to Will,” he says.

Carter says they need to build a strong board to take Forrester Creations into the future. Hope loves that her voice is heard and she’s so elated to be by his side. He tells her that the first step in putting together a strong team is finding a CEO to run the day-to-day. He thinks he knows the perfect person.

Eric says they can stick together because they’re fighters. Ridge points out that Carter is smart but he doesn’t know fashion. Carter will sink without their help and then they can step in and take things back.

Carter wants Brooke to be the CEO. Hope is thrilled at the idea and can’t wait for her mother to find out. She tells him how much she loves him and they share a kiss.