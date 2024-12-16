The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers: too early for Hope's victory lap?

Hope is ready to celebrate now that she and Carter have taken over Forrester Creations on The Bold and the Beautiful, but maybe her victory lap is too soon?

Now that Hope (Annika Noelle) and Carter (Lawrence Saint-Victor) have made the news of the takeover public, along with the news that they’re actually a couple as well, they’re both ready to celebrate and look forward to the future of the company. However, they’re not seeing that their victory lap might cause them some trouble as word of the takeover spreads.

Zende’s (Delon De Metz) reaction should have been their first warning. He was glad to hear Hope was back and Hope for the Future was reinstated, but when he learned that Ridge (Thorsten Kaye) and Steffy (Jacqueline MacInnes Wood) were out, well, he was visibly shaken. Electra (Laneya Grace) had a similar reaction, lamenting that Steffy was gone after being so kind to her.

Not only that, but the coup has driven a wedge between Brooke (Katherine Kelly Lang) and Ridge. While it’s true that Ridge called Hope lots of names that not only hurt her, but also hurt her mother, this move has driven the lovers apart. Suddenly, Brooke’s world has been turned upside down and she may have lost the love of her life as a result because some words can’t be taken back.

Suddenly, the true cracks in Hope and Carter’s plan are starting to show. Sure, they took control of the company but they might not have the support around them that they’re thinking they’ll have. Based on the spoilers for the week , Zende won’t be part of the company moving forward, and Brooke’s decision to become CEO won’t be forgotten. In fact, it might be the final nail in the coffin for her relationship with Ridge.

What Hope and Carter didn’t think about was the global response to their takeover. They’re seeing the dissent from the people in Forrester Creations’ inner circle, but they haven’t seen how the fashion world will respond. Will people be loyal to the brand or the family? After all, the Forresters have built lots of relationships over the years and we think people will be more loyal to the family than the people running the company.

It looks like Hope’s victory celebration might be coming too soon, but that’s a lesson that she’s going to have to learn the hard way because now she has to deal with the mess that she’s made.

