The Bold and the Beautiful recap for December 16, 2024: Ridge rallies with Steffy and Taylor

Hope and Carter celebrate while the Forresters try to figure out their next steps in The Bold and the Beautiful recap for December 16, 2024.

We kick off the week in Malibu, where Steffy (Jacqueline MacInnes Wood) assures Ridge (Thorsten Kaye) that he’s right where he belongs, with her and Taylor (Rebecca Budig).

Brooke (Katherine Kelly Lang), meanwhile, is at home when Katie (Heather Tom) arrives in a hurry to console her sister. Brooke tearfully tries to explain what happened about the takeover, leaving Katie shocked.

Hope (Annika Noelle) locks the door to the CEO office, telling Carter (Lawrence Saint-Victor) that the office — and the company — is all his.

Electra (Laneya Grace) tells Will (Crew Morrow) that she’s not sure how to feel knowing that the Forresters have been pushed out of the company. Will’s just an intern, he can’t imagine how she must feel because it’s her family. She says she feels like she’s betraying her family. While Carter has been supportive of her, she doesn’t want her family to be upset with her. Will says it goes to show how much she loves the company and her job.

Remy (Christian Weissman) is in his darkened room, creating nude deepfakes of Electra. “I’ve got to get you away from Will,” he says. Remy thinks Electra believes she’s too good for him now that she’s got her new job. He’s furious.

Katie can’t believe Hope and Carter followed through with their coup. Brooke says that Ridge tried everything to change it but it’s legal.

Hope asks Carter if, since he’s the boss, it means she has to do everything he wants her to do. He’s game, and she’s excited to see what that means in their love life.

Steffy says that Ridge is right where he’s supposed to be. He says he told Brooke he can’t be around Hope, which leads Taylor to ask if that’s what prompted him to walk away from Brooke.

Electra tells Will that working in fashion is her dream. He thinks it’s great that she appreciates what she has. He doesn’t want her to leave and he’s glad she’s happy there. Remy is busy making deepfakes in hopes of pushing her away.

Hope wonders how Carter makes her feel like she’s the only woman in the world. He only sees her, he says. She’s honored to be the one standing next to him, and she reminds him that the door is locked, making way for a passionate make-out session.

Lawrence Saint-Victor and Annika Noelle in The Bold and the Beautiful (Image credit: CBS)

Katie says that this is a PR nightmare and she wants to send out a press release. Brooke says that’s up to Hope and Carter on how they want to react. Brooke admits that she hates the methods but Steffy was wrong to fire her. She agrees that the Logans have been put down for too long. Katie wonders how this will impact her relationship with Ridge and Brooke tells her that Ridge walked out.

Steffy and Taylor praise Ridge for sticking to his beliefs. He’s furious that Brooke keeps defending what Hope did. He doesn’t understand it at all.

Will admits the pizza was good and Electra is happy Remy brought it to her. She says she feels bad for him because they both dreamed of working in fashion and modeling. Her dream came true but his didn’t. She doesn’t even know what he does in his spare time. Remy, in the meantime, is picking fake body parts to put on Electra’s deepfakes.

In the CEO office, clothes go flying as things heat up between Hope and Carter and they end up on the couch, celebrating their victory.

Katie can’t believe that Ridge just left, asking her sister if he’s coming back and what this means. Brooke doesn’t know, saying that Ridge accused her of taking sides. She knows they both love their children, but she has to draw the line at name-calling. When Brooke reveals that Ridge called Hope a “slut,” Katie says she can’t blame Brooke for defending Hope. Brooke says Ridge gave her an ultimatum about Hope living on the property.

Ridge admits that he said some things about Hope he shouldn’t have said even though he was upset. Taylor says they all let anger get control of them in times like that while Steffy says that Hope brought it on herself. She’s glad her father got out and she reminds him that he’s exactly where he’s supposed to be.

Remy frowns as he opens a new message in his email and adds the folder full of deepfakes. He sends them off, looking relieved.

Katie can’t understand why an acre between the house and the cabin isn’t enough space for Hope and Ridge. She knows why Ridge would be furious with Hope and Carter, but now Brooke is “collateral damage.” When she learns that Ridge walked away in the middle of their discussion, she says there’s no excuse for it but she knows Ridge will be back. Brooke isn’t so sure. Brooke wants to get some sleep so Katie offers to lock up. After Brooke leaves, Katie’s phone goes off and she sees a nude photo of Electra.

Will assures Electra that her job is safe and things will be ok with her family. And no one will take it away from her. He kisses her and she smiles at him.

After they finish, Carter says that this is the perfect end to a stressful day. They laugh at how Ridge and Steffy would react at their lovemaking on the couch. Hope admits that she worries about how this will impact her mother.

Taylor reminds them all that this is their family’s company. She can’t believe Carter betrayed Ridge. Steffy and Taylor both agree that Ridge had a right to stand up for himself. Taylor says life with Brooke always leads to pain and she and Steffy will always be there for him because they love him. Steffy watches as her parents share a hug.