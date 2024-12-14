The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers: week of December 16-20

Things are far from happy at Forrester Creations as the tension continues to build. Here are The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers for December 16-20.

Here are The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers for the week of December 16, courtesy of Soap Opera News:

Monday, December 16

"Remy’s schemes against Will and Electra take a darker turn. Hope and Carter revel in their victory, their passion igniting as they embrace the chaos their coup has unleashed."

Tuesday, December 17

"Eric, Ridge, Steffy, and Zende join forces, crafting a plan that could change everything. Katie and Brooke announce a change at Forrester now that Carter and Hope are in charge."

Wednesday, December 18

"Ridge and Steffy grow increasingly worried as Eric watches his empire he built unravel. Unbeknownst to Electra, Will confronts Remy about Will’s mistrust of him and levels a threat."

Thursday, December 19

"Steffy, Ridge, Eric, and Taylor are stunned as they watch a live social media broadcast where Carter drops a bombshell announcement that none of them saw coming."

Friday, December 20

"Crushed, Ridge has a moment of harsh clarity about his life."

