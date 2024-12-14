General Hospital spoilers: week of December 16-20

December is in full swing and there's lots of drama happening this week in Port Charles. If you missed a story last week and need to know what happened, we've got you covered with our General Hospital spoilers for the week of December 16-20.

Take a look at the General Hospital spoilers for the week of December 16, courtesy of Soap Opera News:

Monday, December 16

"Jason supports Josslyn. Elizabeth weighs her options. Lulu has another touching reunion. Anna, Mac and Felicia put their heads together. Carly is determined."

Tuesday, December 17

"Maxie issues an invitation to Cody. Sasha holds her ground. Lulu and Brook Lynn clash. Anna confides in Jason. Lucky gets an unpleasant surprise."

Wednesday, December 18

"Carly confronts Jason. Ava asks Nina for a favor. Michael confers with Curtis. Trina supports Josslyn. Drew steals a moment with Willow."

Thursday, December 19

"Jordan and Isaiah share a steamy moment. Drew gets wake-up call. Gio opens up to Brook Lynn. Tracy spars with Martin. Sasha and Jason find common ground."

Friday, December 20

"Trina makes a promise to Laura. Curtis makes a big announcement. Alexis swallows her pride. Ric gets a surprising offer. Carly updates Sonny on family matters."

And in case you missed out on last week's episodes, here's what happened on General Hospital for the week of December 9, courtesy of Soap Opera News:

Monday, December 9: "Liz and Lucky get nostalgic. Laura receives a visitor. Dex gets a holiday treat. Sonny makes Kristina an offer. Molly considers Alexis’s proposal."

Tuesday, December 10: "Brennan confronts Carly. Nina issues a warning. Curtis tests Drew. Kai surprises Trina. Sasha updates Maxie."

Wednesday, December 11: "Anna conducts an interrogation. Curtis makes a confession. Drew seeks Nina’s assistance. Dex reassures Josslyn. Isaiah shares good news with Jordan."

Thursday, December 12: "Tensions flare at the Quartermaine Christmas party. Ava and Ric get an unwelcome surprise. Kristina brainstorms. Sonny and Natalia celebrate. Tracy makes a faux pas."

Friday, December 13: "Elizabeth is baffled. Trina seeks out Kai. Drew is in the hot seat. Josslyn gets life-changing news. Carly runs interference."

General Hospital airs weekdays on ABC and is the available on-demand the following day on Hulu. Check your local listings to see when it comes on where you are.