The Young and the Restless spoilers: week of December 16-20

December is in full swing in Genoa City and there's plenty to look forward to on The Young and the Restless this week. Let's take a look at all of the thrilling stories coming up this week with The Young and the Restless spoilers for the week of December 16-20.

Below you will find The Young and the Restless spoilers for the week of December 16 below, courtesy of Soap Opera News:

Monday, December 16

"Sharon takes a big risk to prove her innocence, Billy encourages Phyllis to make a bold move, and Ian reveals details about his past with Jordan."

Tuesday, December 17

"Jack stands his ground with Billy, Diane vows to prove herself at Jabot, and Nikki helps Claire start a new chapter."

Wednesday, December 18

"Nikki shares words of wisdom with Victoria, Jack and Traci recall memories of Christmas’ past, and Diane receives support from an unlikely friend."

Thursday, December 19

"Nate and Amy ask Denise Tolliver to help find Damian, Sharon and Nick make a shocking discovery, and Phyllis changes course with her revenge plot."

Friday, December 20

"Tessa falls into a trap, Ian encourages Jordan to play dirty, Daniel keeps up appearances for Lucy, and Nick worries about Sharon’s safety."

If you need a refresher on what happened last week in Genoa City, here is a look back at The Young and the Restless spoilers for the week of December 9 below, courtesy of Soap Opera News:

Monday, December 9: "Nick and Mariah share disturbing news with Sharon, Jordan takes on a new persona, and Kyle keeps the peace between Summer and Claire."

Tuesday, December 10: "Daniel and Phyllis demand justice for Heather, Abby and Devon return home, and Ian crosses paths with someone from his past."

Wednesday, December 11: "Victor gets the upper hand against Jack, Sharon spies on Phyllis, and Billy conspires with Diane."

Thursday, December 12: "Victor tests Claire’s loyalty, Lily makes a tough decision, and Audra makes a promise to Nate."

Friday, December 13: "Sally evaluates her feelings for Billy, Phyllis’s and Michael’s friendship is tested, and Nate asks Devon and Lily to give Audra a second chance."

The Young and the Restless airs weekdays on CBS and the following day on Paramount Plus.