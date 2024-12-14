Days of Our Lives spoilers: week of December 16-20

December is in full swing in Salem and there's plenty of drama to heat things up. If you want to look ahead to what's coming up or if you need to look back at last week's Days of Our Lives episodes, we've got you covered with the Days of Our Lives spoilers for the week of December 16-20.

Here are your Days of our Lives spoilers for the week of December 16, courtesy of Soap Opera News:

Monday, December 16

"Brady declines Belle’s request. Justin asks Maggie to testify. Shawn shares information about his personal life with Roman. Kate explains to Philip what has her so afraid."

Tuesday, December 17

"Stephanie hides her true feelings. Belle presses Sarah to tell the truth. Xander and Philip finally learn who has the rightful claim to Titan. Johnny apologizes to Alex."

Wednesday, December 18

"Gabi realizes she’s being insensitive with JJ. Felicity learns the truth about Cat. Chad shares some bad news with Jack and Jennifer."

Thursday, December 19

"Julie chides JJ for spending time with Gabi. Javi intuits that Gabi has feelings for JJ. Tate receives life-changing news."

Friday, December 20

"Ava and Brady’s date doesn’t go as planned. Jennifer questions Julie about Doug III’s past. Tate vows to help Sophia. Maggie advises Holly to take things slow with Tate."

And in case you missed last week's episodes or need a refresher, here's what happened on Days of our Lives during the week of December 9, courtesy of Soap Opera News:

Monday, December 9

"Rafe tells Jada concerning news. Chanel catches Alex and Johnny mid-argument. Kate throws a wrench in EJ’s plan. Leo is surprised when Javi shows him sympathy."

Tuesday, December 10

"Jennifer gives Julie some bad news. Hope reunites with Kayla, Steve and Roman. Chad has no choice but to comfort Cat. JJ and Gabi share a fraught moment."

Wednesday, December 11

"Chad and Cat find themselves in danger. JJ tries to save Gabi from Clyde. Leo seeks advice from Marlena. Ava and Brady’s bond continues to grow."

Thursday, December 12

"Steve and Kayla take a stroll down memory lane. Chad hopes to get answers from Clyde. JJ and Gabi continue on the mission. Cat fills in Aaron about their mother. Holly and Tate share a close moment."

Friday, December 13

"Philip hides his guilt with Stephanie. Jada offers Shawn his old job back. Sarah supports Xander ahead of his court battle. Ava scolds Kristen."

New episodes of Days of our Lives stream every weekday on Peacock.