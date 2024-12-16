The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers: Hope proves Steffy right?

Steffy has always said that the Logans are trouble in The Bold and the Beautiful, and Hope Logan just proved her right.

Steffy (JacquelineMacInnes Wood) may not like that her father was dating Brooke Logan (Katherine Kelly Lang), but she genuinely felt bad when Ridge (Thorsten Kaye) said he had to leave the home he shares with her because they were fighting over Hope (Annika Noelle). Ridge needed Brooke’s support after Hope and Carter (Lawrence Saint-Victor) stole his company away from him, but Brooke was more concerned with defending her daughter to the point of overlooking her role in the coup.

Though Steffy hated that her parents were driven apart by Brooke, she respected her father’s decision to be with Brooke because they seemed to be meant to be together. These days, though, Brooke and Ridge might be better viewed as star-crossed lovers. The presumed fall of their relationship supports Steffy’s philosophy that the Logans only cause problems and leave pain and suffering in their wake.

This brings us to the coup. Though Carter was the one who came up with the idea to take Forrester Creations away from the Forresters, it was Hope, still fuming from being fired, who pushed him to file the paperwork and make it final. Hope knew this would cause all kinds of tension in her family given that the Logans and the Forresters weave together like a tapestry.

Not only have Hope’s actions forcibly removed the Forresters from the company that they founded, but it’s driving a wedge between her mother and Ridge, a man she once called her father.

At this point, Steffy is finally able to sit back and say “I told you so.” Though she’s furious about the coup, she’s not surprised that everything can be traced back to Hope. Sure, Steffy and Hope have always been at odds and Steffy does have a tendency to make business decisions based on personal grudges, but she’s an excellent CEO and she’s worked hard to bring Forrester Creations into a strong position in the fashion world. All of her hard work has been unraveled by one person: Hope Logan.

With Hope pushing Carter to keep moving forward with running the company that they stole away from the Forresters — and with Brooke ready to step into a big role in the new company after her fight with Ridge — Hope has unwittingly proved Steffy right: the Logans do create problems for the Forresters.

