The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers: Katie's big dirt on Poppy?

Katie has been digging into Poppy’s past on The Bold and the Beautiful. Has she finally found the smoking gun she’s been looking for?

Now that Will (Crew Morrow) is home, Katie (Heather Tom) wants answers about Poppy’s (Romy Park) past. Katie doesn’t understand why Poppy would keep Luna’s father a secret, and the more she digs, the more she realizes that there are some big red flags in Poppy’s past.

Katie doesn’t realize that Poppy has been sharing more about her past with Bill (Don Diamont). She’s explained that she’d been with Tom (Clint Howard) around the time they met and that Tom had been stalking her for years. Bill understood why she would be careful as a single mom trying to protect her daughter, but Katie doesn’t have this information quite yet.

There’s also the not-so-small matter of Luna (Lisa Yamada) finding Tom’s backpack in their apartment. She flat-out asked her mother if she killed Tom and Hollis (Hollis W. Chambers), but Poppy denied it. (Oddly enough, though, she didn’t seem as stunned by the accusation as you’d think.)

Does Katie find out that the backpack was at Poppy’s apartment? Perhaps Luna tells RJ (Joshua Hoffman) at work, Katie overhears and then she starts putting the pieces together. The person who has the backpack is very likely the killer, and the backpack is in Poppy and Luna’s apartment — an apartment, we might add, that is slated to be demolished very soon.

If Katie discovers that the backpack was in Poppy’s possession, it will only cement her belief that Poppy is more dangerous than she previously thought. That will lead her to go to Bill to tell him that he’s at risk, which won’t be an easy conversation for either one of them because he thinks he knows Poppy’s secrets and he also knows that Katie’s digging has been upsetting Poppy.

Katie’s relentless quest to unearth Poppy’s secrets could go in several directions. It could put a strain on her relationship with Bill, or it could reveal the truth about Poppy once and for all.

