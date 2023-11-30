The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers: life or death for Eric?

For weeks we’ve been hearing that Eric (John McCook) is dying on The Bold and the Beautiful. But is he really dying?

It’s no secret that the Grim Reaper is coming for all of us, but in the world of soaps it seems like the reaper’s scythe tends to swing a little heavier for the sake of drama. Eric Forrester has been struggling with health issues since the start of the summer, it seems, and several weeks ago he was told he’s dying.

We don’t know what his diagnosis is, only that it started with tremors and has progressed to coughing up blood. The possibility of “transient ischemic attacks” has been floated. In today’s episode, Eric got confused and very weak all of a sudden, as if he might have suffered a TIA stroke. When Dr. Colby (Justiin Davis) arrived, he said that Eric is getting worse, and that he should be in the hospital.

Once he pulled himself together, though, Eric seemed to be back to normal. It was like nothing ever happened.

Yesterday Finn (Tanner Novlan) asked Steffy (Jacqueline MacInnes Wood) about Eric’s symptoms. He seemed to be pondering Eric’s condition but needed more information, almost as if he might have a way to save Eric’s life .

This forces the question: is Eric really dying ?

In truth, this isn’t the first time we’ve asked the question. Without a diagnosis, we have no idea what’s wrong with him, what the possible treatments are and whether his terminal diagnosis is, well, real. We’re totally in the dark.

Seeing Eric recover so quickly from whatever happened to him in the office makes us wonder if his condition is as bad as we’re being led to believe. Could it be that this is all a red herring? Why does Dr. Colby seem to be perplexed by the symptoms? It sure does feel like he isn’t sure what’s actually wrong with Eric, leading us to wonder if he’s really dying at all.

Of course, a lot of this is wishful thinking. No one wants B&B OG John McCook to leave the show, so naturally fans are pulling for a miracle. And until someone on the show delivers answers, we’re going to stay optimistic and hope for the best.