The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers: Luna reaches out to Sheila?

As soon as Luna starts to see that Steffy will be a roadblock to her relationship with her father on The Bold and the Beautiful, will she reach out to another relative for support?

All of a sudden, Luna’s (Lisa Yamada) family tree has grown by leaps and bounds in the blink of an eye. She knows Finn (Tanner Novlan) is her father, which means Li (Naomi Matsuda) is her grandmother and Jack (Ted King) is her grandfather. Steffy (Jacqueline MacInnes Wood) is her stepmother and that unlocks a whole host of Forresters that she’s now connected to, along with a half brother (Hayes) and stepsister (Beth).

Of course, the most intriguing branch of Luna’s new family tree lies with Sheila (Kimberlin Brown), with whom she shares several nefarious traits.

Now that Luna is besties with Remy (Christian Weissman), she has a connection to Sheila if she needs to pass a message along to the outside world. Given that Remy has a shady history himself, Luna might feel inclined to reach out to her biological grandmother when she needs advice. Like how to remove an ankle monitor.

Luna might also seek out Sheila’s advice when it comes to dealing with Steffy. We all know that Steffy is going to give Finn an ultimatum when it comes to Luna, same as she did when he wanted to have a relationship with Sheila, and Luna is savvy enough to know that Sheila can offer advice as to how to circumnavigate the situation.

Now that she knows Finn is her father, she won’t want to lose her connection to him even if she knows it could cost him his marriage. Having Sheila give her advice — even if Sheila’s efforts are self-serving — Luna will know how to get exactly what she wants from Finn no matter what Steffy says.

There’s also the matter of Luna being at Bill’s (Don Diamont) house. Sheila will no doubt be tickled that she can wreak havoc on Bill’s carefully ordered life now that her granddaughter is living there; what’s more is that Sheila will know exactly how to play Luna against Bill without tipping Luna off that she’s pulling the strings.

The bottom line is that Luna will likely see Sheila as an ally and family member, and while Sheila will be happy to have a granddaughter who shares her affinity for murder and mayhem, Sheila will take full advantage of the situation and we can’t wait to see how it all plays out.