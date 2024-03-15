The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers: Luna reveals Poppy's secret?
Does Luna reveal Poppy's secret to Bill?
Luna (Lisa Yamada) needs a friend right now, and Bill Spencer (Don Diamont) might be the one she can lean on in her time of need on The Bold and the Beautiful. But will she reveal her mother’s secrets to him?
After all she’s been through, Luna needs someone she can talk to who isn’t her mother and who won’t go telling people at Forrester Creations. There’s too much on the line for her to risk these secrets getting out.
Enter Bill Spencer. We’ve talked before about Bill being a possible ally for Luna because he’s shown his own brand of paternal concern toward Poppy’s (Romy Park) daughter. The challenge for Luna is that Bill is in love with her mother, and revealing her mother’s secrets could ruin their relationship.
What Luna doesn’t know, of course, is that Bill already knows about Poppy’s special mints. He knows she takes them to relax and he’s probably guessed that they're more than just breath mints at this point.
There’s no question Bill would be aghast to know that Luna took the special mints by mistake and ended up sleeping with Zende (Delon De Metz). While Bill has no love for the Forresters, his concern would be entirely focused upon Luna’s well-being.
Luna feels like she can’t talk to her mother about this anymore, so Bill might be able to offer a fresh perspective based on his experience as the father of three sons. In fact, knowing that Luna is conflicted about not knowing her father’s identity, Bill might use the experience as a father to guide her through this ordeal. Even though he’s not her father, he could still play that role.
The unknown in this situation is how Bill will react to Poppy’s recklessness and her advice to Luna to lie about it afterwards. It could change the way he looks at Poppy, but it could also fall in line with whatever his advice to Luna might be. It’s hard to tell. One thing is for certain, though: Luna needs a friend, and Bill might be the perfect answer.
The Bold and the Beautiful airs weekdays on CBS and the following day on Paramount Plus. Check your local listings to see when it comes on where you are.
Get the What to Watch Newsletter
The latest updates, reviews and unmissable series to watch and more!
Sarabeth joined the What to Watch team in May 2022. An avid TV and movie fan, her perennial favorites are The Walking Dead, American Horror Story, true crime documentaries on Netflix and anything from Passionflix. You’ve Got Mail, Ocean's Eleven and Signs are movies that she can watch all day long. She's also a huge baseball fan, and hockey is a new favorite.
When she's not working, Sarabeth hosts the My Nights Are Booked Podcast and a blog dedicated to books and interviews with authors and actors. She also published her first novel, Once Upon an Interview, in 2022.