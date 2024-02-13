The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers: Bill offers support to Luna?

Luna’s world is about to be turned upside down on The Bold and the Beautiful, and this time she won’t be able to look to her mother for support. Will Bill step in to help her?

In the February 12 episode of The Bold and the Beautiful , Luna (Lisa Yamada) woke up in Zende’s (Delon De Metz) bed with no clue how she got there. Her memory is fuzzy about what happened the night before, but all she knows now is that she slept with Zende and it may have ruined her relationship with RJ (Joshua Hoffman).

We know from the B&B spoilers this week that RJ finds out what happens, and Poppy (Romy Park) discovers that Luna took her “mints.” But what we don’t know is who Luna turns to as she copes with this horrific situation. RJ will no doubt feel betrayed — at least initially, anyway — and Luna can’t turn to her mother if her mother has been lying about the mints this whole time.

Given that the Forresters will be Team RJ on this whole fiasco, and since Luna isn’t close to her aunt Li (Naomi Matsuda), there aren’t many people she can turn to. Except Bill (Don Diamont).

Bill knows about Poppy’s mints and he was there when Poppy said her mints were missing. He’ll likely put the puzzle pieces together very quickly. Bill has also expressed on more than one occasion that he wants to be there for Luna if she doesn’t have a father figure, though he seems to be hoping she is his daughter. It makes sense for Bill to be there for Luna if she needs someone to rely on while this whole situation sorts itself out.

Luna has never known her father’s identity and it’s always been Nozawa Power — Luna and Poppy — her whole life. But when her mother’s hidden pill habit leads to possibly destroying her relationship with the love of her life, she’ll need someone to lean on and Bill Spencer could be the perfect person for her to turn to.