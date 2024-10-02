The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers: Ridge splits time between Taylor and Brooke?

Now that Taylor has revealed her diagnosis to Ridge in The Bold and the Beautiful, he feels like he needs to be involved in her care. Will that lead to difficult conversations with Brooke?

It was hard enough when she collapsed, but Ridge (Thorsten Kaye) was shocked when Taylor (Rebecca Budig) told him that she’s dying. Now he’s pushing her to get second opinions because he refuses to believe that what she’s saying is true, and what’s more is that he feels like it’s his responsibility to ensure she gets those second opinions.

Obviously Ridge is in a committed relationship with Brooke and their connection is stronger than ever. However, Taylor’s health has suddenly taken center stage, and Ridge, knowing how important Taylor is for his family — and, clearly, himself — now realizes that he has to take care of her, too.

So where does this leave things for Ridge and Brooke and Taylor?

Brooke already had an inkling that something was wrong with Taylor, but there’s no way she imagined it was this serious. Brooke and Taylor were once great friends and they’re trying to repair their friendship for the sake of their families, so we suspect Brooke will be very supportive of efforts to make sure Taylor has what she needs.

When it comes to Ridge, though, we suspect that Brooke won’t be surprised to learn that Ridge wants to take care of Taylor and to ensure that she has all the second opinions she can get, in addition to the best medical care in the world. She’d expect nothing less, knowing that Taylor and Ridge have a family and that losing her would be devastating.

Brooke might not think twice about Ridge being there for Taylor, but we think she’s going to see him spending more and more time with her until it reaches a point where she has to say something. While she’ll be supportive, she’ll make it known that Ridge is her man and he’s going to be with her no matter what.

Get the What to Watch Newsletter The latest updates, reviews and unmissable series to watch and more! Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Ridge will have one heck of a balancing act to contend with if he’s going to keep everyone happy. Will Ridge be able to split his time between both women without causing more strife between the Logans and Forresters? Only time will tell.