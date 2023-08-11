The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers: Ridge to the RESCUE?

A new perspective is what’s needed on The Bold and the Beautiful, and Ridge is the man for the job.

Steffy (Jacqueline MacInnes Wood) needs a moment to take in Liam’s (Scott Clifton) “epiphany” about not denying his feelings for her. Her eyes are wide as he talks about their history together, and now that Hope is out of the picture it means he can express how he’s feeling. He knows things are complicated with Finn (Tanner Novlan), but if he had a second chance with Steffy, he’d never give her up.

Ridge (Thorsten Kaye) wants to understand what happened and Finn says it’s more complicated than he can imagine. Ridge says it’s not complicated; he shouldn’t have hugged a woman who tried to kill him, and he shouldn’t have turned his back on a little girl on the beach.

At Forrester Creations, Hope (Annika Noelle) and Brooke (Katherine Kelly Lang) look at one of Hope’s new designs on a model who tells them that there’s a big buzz around Hope for the Future. “You and Thomas make a great team,” she tells Hope. Once the model leaves the room, Hope warns her mother not to think too much about what she said. Brooke wants to know where Hope stands with Thomas, and while Hope insists that her focus is on her designs, Brooke points out that Hope was very quick to sign away her divorce.

Finn tells Ridge that he’s so very sorry about what happened with Kelly, and Ridge can see his sincerity. Finn goes on to say that something came over him at the courthouse, and Ridge gets this, too. He understands how there could be a connection with his birth mother. Finn tells Ridge that Liam is a bigger problem because he wants to be with Steffy.

Steffy can’t believe that Liam actually told Finn what he was feeling about her. She knows Finn will never get over that, and Liam understands that, too. But the more he says, the more upsetting it is for her.

(Image credit: CBS)

Hope says she understands why Steffy left. Brooks hopes that Ridge doesn’t end up making things worse between Steffy and Finn while Hope admits she’s not surprised that he went to talk to Finn. She almost sounds bitter about it.

Ridge wants to know why Finn thinks that Liam is to blame for the problems between Finn and Steffy. Finn points to the video Liam took, noting that you wouldn’t record something like that without the intention of using it against someone. Liam went straight to Steffy and showed it to her, and though Ridge points out that he was trying to protect Steffy and Kelly, Finn says he shouldn’t be trying to make a play for Steffy. Ridge tells him to “wake up” and get out of the “pity party” so he can fix his marriage.

Steffy reminds Liam that they’re both divorced, but Liam insists that this isn’t just a “knee-jerk reaction” to the end of his marriage. For the first time he can look at her again the way he used to before Hope came into the picture. “Why the hell did I let you go?” he asks. He has no idea what it all means, but if he ever got another chance, he’d protect them. And he’d make sure she knows she’s loved.

Hope understands why Ridge would talk to Finn. He’s a father and grandfather. But Brooke is worried that he’ll make their reconciliation even more challenging. Hope is bitter that Liam will be worried about Steffy, once again, and it’s a reminder that Liam will always be part of Steffy’s life. Brooke points out that Kelly is their daughter, and Hope agrees, but she still thinks it’s a problem.

Ridge arrives at Spencer Publications to talk to Liam. Before Ridge can speak, Liam brings up the hug and how it puts his daughter at risk. But maybe Ridge got through to him.

Steffy ponders the conversation she had with Liam when Finn arrives. He’s worried about her and he misses her. She misses him, too. He needs to talk to her about what happened.

Liam guesses that Finn wasn’t open to hearing Ridge, but Ridge isn’t sure. Liam says he took the video because he didn’t think Steffy would believe him if he hadn’t taken the video. Ridge reveals that Finn thinks Liam is trying to destroy his relationship with Steffy. Ridge watches him carefully, and before he leaves he asks Liam outright how he feels about Steffy.

Steffy apologizes for not responding to his messages. Finn tells her how much he misses her, and Steffy says she’ll never put the kids in danger. When Finn says that this whole thing is hurting him, she gets defensive. She tells him he needs to understand that Sheila is the problem here, and Finn gets that, but he points out that it’s more than just protecting the kids. It’s about Liam trying to get back with her. “I’m never going to give up because I love you too much to ever let you go,” he tells her. “I will not lose you, Steffy.”

Jacqueline MacInnes Wood as Steffy in The Bold and the Beautiful. (Image credit: CBS)

Subtle reminder here that Steffy still hasn’t come clean about those two kisses with Liam.

Here’s the problem with this whole scenario: Despite everything that happened with Sheila, Finn isn’t wrong about Liam. In fact, he’s spot on. Liam is coming for Steffy and now that Hope is out of the equation there’s nothing holding him back.

Ridge wasn’t born yesterday. After talking to Steffy, Finn and now Liam, he’s getting a clearer picture of what’s happening between his daughter and Finn, and how Liam could be impacting their reconciliation. Not only that, but Ridge has an insider’s perspective on where Hope’s head is at regarding her divorce, and he knows that Hope blames Liam’s feelings for Steffy for getting in the middle of her marriage.

Ridge needs to step up and shut Liam down before his actions destroy any chance of Steffy and Finn getting back together. It won’t be easy, because Liam is stubborn, but it’s what needs to happen.