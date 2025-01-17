The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers: Ridge's regret?

Ridge made his feelings about Brooke’s ascension as the CEO of Forrester Creations on The Bold and the Beautiful, and he’s gotten closer to Taylor as a result. But does he regret his decision?

Ridge (Thorsten Kaye), like many of his Forrester brethren, is a man who sticks to his principles when he’s made a decision. He frequently makes decisions without thinking things through, as evidenced by what happened with Hope (Annika Noelle). It’s not surprising at all that he was furious with Brooke (Katherine Kelly Lang) about taking on the CEO position, and even when she tried to explain her reasoning — that she was trying to save his company — he’d already made up his mind and moved on with Taylor (Rebecca Budig).

Despite his overnight visit with Taylor following a dinner and lots of slow dancing, Ridge doesn’t seem to be completely all-in on his new relationship with her. It looks like he has some regrets after ending his meant-to-be relationship with Brooke after all they went through to get back together.

When Daphne Rose (Murielle Hillaire) noticed Ridge’s distinct musk in the January 16 episode , she noted that whoever gifted him the cologne knew him well. This gave Ridge pause, as it was Brooke who gifted him the cologne. And we know Brooke knows him all too well.

Ridge and Brooke don’t get a lot of sympathy from us given how their on-again, off-again relationship has ebbed and flowed over the years. Brooke has been with just about every man on the show and Ridge has gone back and forth between Brooke and Taylor more times than we can count, putting Taylor in the awkward position of being Ridge’s fallback girl.

Interestingly, though, we think the turning point for Ridge will be with the future of his family’s company. If Brooke is successful at convincing Carter (Lawrence Saint-Victor) to return control of the company to the Forresters, just as she told Ridge, then Ridge might have second thoughts about her loyalty and he might want her back after all. Of course, even if Brooke manages to keep her word by that point, she might be the one having second thoughts about Ridge.

The Bold and the Beautiful airs weekdays on CBS and the following day on Paramount Plus . Check your local listings to see when it comes on where you are.