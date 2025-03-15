The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers: Sheila gains a granddaughter, loses a husband?

As Sheila welcomes a new family member into the fold on The Bold and the Beautiful, she may be forced to part ways with her beloved husband.

In the preview of The Bold and the Beautifu l for the week of March 17 , Sheila (Kimberlin Brown) learns that Luna (Lisa Yamada) is her granddaughter. Sheila welcomes the news by planting a big kiss right on Luna’s lips, something she’s done with Finn (Tanner Novlan), too.

This news is completely unexpected, of course. She knew something was bothering Finn and she also knew that Poppy (Romy Park) was beside herself with worry because Luna had been missing from the prison. Now everything will make sense.

While we fully expect Sheila to embrace her granddaughter — though she may not forgive her for killing Tom and Hollis, of course — we can bet that Deacon (Sean Kanan) will have feelings about Luna’s presence around Il Giardino.

Suddenly, Sheila will understand what her son has been going through as Steffy (Jacqueline MacInnes Wood) forbids him from seeing his birth mother. Sheila won’t want to give up the chance to have Luna in her life, especially since she will be the only family member willing to speak to her at this point, but Sheila won’t want to upset her husband.

We also have to think that while Sheila will be open to bonding with Luna, she’s going to have some intense feelings for Poppy for taking advantage of her son and putting in the middle of this mess in the first place. Deacon already didn’t trust Poppy and finding out that Luna is Finn’s daughter won’t make him like her even more.

With Sheila trying to bond with Luna, Deacon will be forced to make his position known to his wife. They both understand all too well what it’s like being the town pariahs, Deacon has a business to run and it’s only now starting to recover after Luna killed two of his employees, who were also his friends.

This puts Sheila in a challenging position. She’s trying to live a good and honorable life these days (with a side of mischief, of course, after sending Remy to Bill’s house as a repair man…) and she won’t want to upset Deacon. However, she won’t want to miss the chance to bond with her double murderer granddaughter. That means she’ll have to get creative if she wants to keep Deacon and Luna in her life.