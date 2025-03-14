The Bold and the Beautiful preview week of March 17: Sheila meets her granddaughter

Oh, how quickly things change. Carter (Lawrence Saint-Victor) ripped up the LLC paperwork but Hope (Annika Noelle) has no idea and boy, she's in for a big surprise. Let's look at The Bold and the Beautiful preview for the week of March 17.

Hope is in for a shock. She thinks that Eric (John McCook) and Ridge (Thorsten Kaye) are coming back to work under Carter's rule at Forrester Creations. Little does she know, their reign is over and he gave the company back to them.

You'll find the preview of what's coming up for the week of March 17-21 on The Bold and the Beautiful below:

#BoldandBeautiful Next week pic.twitter.com/Cf0jkbW4rFMarch 14, 2025

The Forresters have reason to celebrate now that Carter has returned control of the company to them. Eric and Ridge gave him credit for expanding their business and influence, however, which is only fair; he did successfully grow the company as he said he would. We can only hope that they will continue to listen to them once they return to power.

One of Carter's requests was to keep Hope for the Future going. As he mentioned, it has been thriving lately and Zende's (Delon De Metz) designs are really taking off. Eric agreed that if the line was in the middle of an upswing it didn't make sense to cancel it. This won't sit well with Steffy (Jacqueline MacInnes Wood), at least, not if Hope is still involved with it.

And speaking of Hope, she's about to get the shock of her life when she discovers that Carter ripped up the LLC paperwork. Her man is no longer in control of the company, which could be the final blow to their relationship. Ironically, if this truly is the end of their relationship then it will only prove that Steffy and Ridge were right about Hope's intentions all along.

Lastly, there's the big meeting between Sheila (Kimberlin Brown) and the newly pardoned Luna (Lisa Yamada), who also happens to be her granddaughter. We can see this being a huge shock for Sheila, but knowing Sheila she's going to lean into her new role and use it as a means to get to Finn.

The Bold and the Beautiful airs weekdays on CBS and the following day on Paramount Plus. Check your local listings to see when it comes on where you are.