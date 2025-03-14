General Hospital spoilers: week of March 17-21

There's plenty of drama to go around in Port Charles this week. If you want to see what's coming up this week or if you missed a story last week and need to know what happened, we've got you covered with our General Hospital spoilers for the week of March 17-21.

Take a look at the General Hospital spoilers for the week of March 17, courtesy of Soap Opera News:

Monday, March 17

"Carly is in danger. Sonny and Jason brainstorm. Valentin makes a miscalculation. Chase’s world is rocked. Trina receives a gift from Kai."

Tuesday, March 18

"Sasha levels with Jason. Josslyn gets a reality check. Lucas is mortified. Chase is faced with a dilemma. Valentin offers information."

Wednesday, March 19

"Sonny gets bad news. Nina makes an offer to Willow. Anna has an unpleasant realization. Brennan is on the warpath. Laura is persuasive."

Thursday, March 20

"Sonny and Laura reconnect. Brook Lynn confronts Lois. Jason issues a warning. Anna is insistent. Lulu is taken aback."

Friday, March 21

"Elizabeth and Lucky discuss their relationship. Nina has misgivings. Portia briefs Ava. Alexis receives an unexpected visitor. Drew finds a possible ally."

And in case you missed out on last week's episodes, here's what happened on General Hospital for the week of March 10, courtesy of Soap Opera News:

Monday, March 10: "Anna and Jason are in a race against time. Dante seeks Maxie’s help. Jordan and Isaiah make a pact. Tracy is outraged. Chase makes an arrest."

Tuesday, March 11: "Brook Lynn is enraged. Portia pleads with Curtis. Dante and Lulu reconnect. Sasha meets with Carly. Emma steps up for Gio."

Wednesday, March 12: "Liz and Lucky’s attraction deepens. Carly confronts Drew. Alexis seeks out Curtis. Ric has bad news for Portia. Ava asks Nina for a favor. "

Thursday, March 13: "Lucky and Liz’s plans are thwarted. Anna seeks Brennan’s assistance. Carly questions her feelings. Lucas has an intriguing encounter. Portia covers her tracks."

Friday, March 14: "Trina is in for a big surprise on her birthday. Kristina wants answers. Sonny makes a confession. Dante opens up to Chase. Lois gets reassurance."

General Hospital airs weekdays on ABC and is the available on-demand the following day on Hulu. Check your local listings to see when it comes on where you are.