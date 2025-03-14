Beyond the Gates spoilers: week of March 17-21

There's a lot of drama in Fairmont Crest on Beyond the Gates as we head into the third week of March. Let's take a look at all of the thrilling stories coming up this week with Beyond the Gates spoilers for the week of March 17-21.

Below you will find Beyond the Gates spoilers for the week of March 17 below, courtesy of Soap Opera News:

Monday, March 17

"Pam helps Dani clean up her mess; Hayley confronts Dani; Ashley and Derek get things back on track; and Dani and Andre lean on each other."

Tuesday, March 18

"Naomi gets a case that might be too close to home; Kat gets territorial; and Jacob and Marcel go on a stakeout."

Wednesday, March 19

"Andre finds Dani; Ted and Nicole make anniversary plans; Leslie schemes with Eva; and Ashley vents to Jan about her situation with Derek and Andre."

Thursday, March 20

No episode will air due to March Madness coverage

Friday, March 21

No episode will air due to March Madness coverage

If you need a refresher on what happened last week in Fairmont Crest, here is a look back at Beyond the Gates spoilers for the week of March 10, courtesy of Soap Opera News:

Monday, March 10: "Dani makes a confession, Doug tries to get out of a sticky situation, Leslie comes face-to-face with Ted, and Naomi confronts Jacob."

Tuesday, March 11: "Dani crashes Nicole’s interview, Eva bonds with Ted, Tomas shows interest in Kat, and Jacob meets his new partner."

Wednesday, March 12: "Martin makes a deal with Smitty, Joey ropes Doug into a backroom game, Diego gets territorial over Vanessa, Derek interrupts Andre’s moment with Ashley, and Leslie questions Eva’s loyalty."

Thursday, March 13: "Vernon gets wind of Martin’s next move, Ted gets in Leslie’s way, Naomi pleads with Dani to be civil, and the family attends Nicole’s award ceremony."

Friday, March 14: "Nicole suspects Dani is up to something, Kat and Tomas heat things up, and Andre tries to hide his interest in Ashley."

Beyond the Gates airs weekdays on CBS and the following day on Paramount Plus. Check your local listings to see when it comes on where you are.