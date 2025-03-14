The Young and the Restless spoilers: week of March 17-21

There's a lot of drama in Genoa City on The Young and the Restless as we head into the third week of March. Let's take a look at all of the thrilling stories coming up this week with The Young and the Restless spoilers for the week of March .

Below you will find The Young and the Restless spoilers for the week of March 17 below, courtesy of Soap Opera News:

Monday, March 17

"Traci interrogates Alan, Billy makes a discovery about Phyllis, and Nick forms a plan to help Sharon."

Tuesday, March 18

"Victor gives Kyle a reality check, Lily questions Damian’s motives, and Holden presses his luck with Audra."

Wednesday, March 19

"Jack and Diane counsel Traci, Nick receives an unexpected invitation and sparks fly between Adam and Chelsea."

Thursday, March 20

There will be no new episode due to March Madness coverage

Friday, March 21

There will be no new episode due to March Madness coverage

If you need a refresher on what happened last week in Genoa City, here is a look back at The Young and the Restless spoilers for the week of March 10 below, courtesy of Soap Opera News:

Monday, March 10: "Phyllis and Sharon receive a disturbing message from their captor, Nick reluctantly joins forces with Billy, and Audra covers her tracks with Nate."

Tuesday, March 11: "Summer causes a rift between Kyle and Claire, Holden broadens his horizons in town, and Phyllis’ captor forces her to make a tough decision."

Wednesday, March 12: "Phyllis and Sharon take control, Chance comforts Summer, and Traci shares surprising news with Jack."

Thursday, March 13: "Victor questions Adam’s decision making, Phyllis and Sharon fall into a trap, and Jack makes a confession to Diane."

Friday, March 14: "Sharon and Phyllis fight for their survival, while Chance shares a lead with Billy and Nick."

The Young and the Restless airs weekdays on CBS and the following day on Paramount Plus. Check your local listings to see when it comes on where you are.