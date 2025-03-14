The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers week of March 17-21: Sheila meets Luna

Sheila (Kimberlin Brown) meets a new family member and Steffy (Jacqueline MacInnes Wood) stands her ground against Hope (Annika Noelle) in the coming week. Plus, fans need to be aware of a schedule change for the week ahead. Here are The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers for March 17-21.

More Soaps News The Young and the Restless spoilers week of March 17-21

General Hospital spoilers week of March 17-21

Days of Our Lives spoilers week of March 17-21

Beyond the Gates spoilers week of March 17-21

The Bold and the Beautiful preview week of March 17

Here are The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers for the week of March 17-21, courtesy of Soap Opera News:

Monday, March 17

"Luna approaches Sheila, seeking her alliance; Hope starts to sense that something is off at Forrester Creations."

Tuesday, March 18

"Steffy can’t shake her doubts about Carter’s true intentions. Eric and Ridge face a game-changing revelation that shifts the course of the company they built."

Wednesday, March 19

"Hope and Steffy stand their ground, each holding firm to their opposing views on the shocking turn of events."

Thursday, March 20

No episode will air due to March Madness coverage

Friday, March 21

No episode will air due to March Madness coverage

Get the What to Watch Newsletter The latest updates, reviews and unmissable series to watch and more! Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

You can see what happened last week with The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers for the week of March 10 below, courtesy of Soap Opera News:

Monday, March 10

"Steffy’s disbelief turns to outright anger at Bill for helping Luna; Hope and Daphne fight over Carter and are stunned by his reaction."

Tuesday, March 11

"Steffy brings Detective Baker in to send Luna back to prison."

Wednesday, March 12

"Deacon questions Sheila’s empathy toward Poppy. Finn’s news about Finn and Poppy, followed by Bill, evokes a physical reaction in Li."

Thursday, March 13

"Steffy and Luna have a fierce face-off over Finn and the future of the situation. The visceral outbreak between Li and Poppy takes a twist."

Friday, March 14

"Daphne becomes desperate for Carter to see the truth about Hope. Ridge and Eric give Carter an ultimatum."

The Bold and the Beautiful airs weekdays on CBS and the following day on Paramount Plus. Check your local listings to see when it comes on where you are.