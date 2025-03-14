Days of Our Lives spoilers: week of March 17-21

There's plenty of drama on the way in Salem this week. If you want to look ahead to what's coming up or if you need to look back at last week's Days of Our Lives episodes, we've got you covered with the Days of Our Lives spoilers for the week of March 17-21.

Here are your Days of our Lives spoilers for the week of March 17, courtesy of Soap Opera News:

Monday, March 17

"Melinda and Ava share a tense encounter. Rafe and Jada look for clues. Kristen protects her mother. Belle and Brady confide in each other. Johnny refuses to forgive EJ."

Tuesday, March 18

"Theresa shocks Xander. Philip tries to help Joy. Stephanie and Alex share a moment of relief. Marlena and Steve demand answers from Shane."

Wednesday, March 19

"Shane reveals devastating news to Theresa. Brady supports Tate. Joy informs Alex of her decision. Xander eavesdrops on Stephanie and Philip. Sarah masks her concern with Maggie."

Thursday, March 20

"EJ lashes out at Kate. Jada fills Paulina in on her theory. Rafe tries to console Johnny. Gabi becomes displeased with Javi."

Friday, March 21

"Jada and Rafe look forward to the future. Julie is shocked to see Melinda wearing the missing necklace. Holly comforts Tate. EJ and Rachel Blake clash."

And in case you missed last week's episodes or need a refresher, here's what happened on Days of our Lives during the week of March 10, courtesy of Soap Opera News:

Monday, March 10

"Kristen fears the worst. Rachel Blake threatens Ava. Rafe demands answers from EJ. Holly berates Melinda."

Tuesday, March 11

"EJ taunts Rafe and Jada. Shawn confides in JJ. Gabi exposes Belle to Paulina. Brady and Ava argue."

Wednesday, March 12

"Joy makes an announcement to Alex and Stephanie. Sarah confesses her worries to Maggie. Xander and Philip go over their plans for DiMera. Chad and Cat grow closer. Javi makes a suggestion to Leo."

Thursday, March 13

"Johnny gets tough with EJ. Paulina apologizes to Chanel. Marlena fills Belle in on her plan."

Friday, March 14

"EJ confesses to Belle. Sophia and Tate remain hopeful. Holly and Doug III brainstorm on how to get the necklace back once and for all. Johnny learns an explosive secret."

New episodes of Days of our Lives stream every weekday on Peacock.