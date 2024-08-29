The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers: Sheila solves a murder mystery?

Sheila Carter was a suspect in the deaths at Il Giardino, but The Bold and the Beautiful villain was cleared of all suspicion. Could she become the hero and save Steffy?

Things looked bleak for Sheila (Kimberlin Brown) after Finn (Tanner Novlan) and Steffy (Jacqueline MacInnes Wood) told the police to take her in for questioning regarding Tom (Clint Howard) and Hollis’ (Hollis W. Chambers) deaths. She was cleared of any wrongdoing thanks to a lack of evidence — and a lack of motive.

Sheila knows that her husband is grieving the loss of his friends. Deacon (Sean Kanan) isn’t doing well and she wants to help. She’s also basking in the sudden camaraderie she’s found with Katie Logan (Heather Tom), who seems to be the only Logan who doesn’t hate her.

When word gets out that Steffy isn’t just away for a few days but is actually missing, this could be Sheila’s chance for the ultimate redemption tour.

One of the reasons everyone thought Sheila was the culprit is that she’s a known criminal and she has gotten away with more than anyone truly knows. That’s what makes her the ideal person to figure out that Luna is the real killer.

Sheila understands the mind of a depraved psychopath because, let’s face it, she was one. (Heck, she could still be one as far as anyone knows) Once there’s evidence to suggest that the killer isn’t Poppy (Romy Park), she’s going to start looking carefully at everyone with connections to the two men.

She could see things that no one else would notice, and, as someone who has been blamed for things she didn’t do (as was the case with the whole Sugar fiasco), she might even be quick to suspect Luna before anyone else because Luna is the last person anyone would ever think of as the true villain.

That brings us back to Sheila finding Steffy. It would be easy enough for Sheila to ignore Steffy’s plight, but knowing that her son is suffering because his wife is missing would likely be all the motivation she needs to help track her down.

If she manages to find Steffy, she stands to not only win her son’s gratitude, but she might even be able to win a few points in Steffy’s book, too, which means she might be able to open the door for a relationship with her son and grandson.

Sheila Carter might be Steffy’s only hope, and it would be very interesting to see what could happen if Sheila is the one to walk through those apartment doors to rescue her.