The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers: Steffy calls in Thomas for help?

If the early rumors are to be believed, Thomas is about to return to Los Angeles on The Bold and the Beautiful. Could it be that Steffy calls upon her brother to help her stand up to her father after his big announcement?

In the June 19 episode of B&B, Brooke (Katherine Kelly Lang) accepted Ridge’s (Thorsten Kaye) offer to lead Forrester Creations alongside Steffy (Jacqueline MacInnes Wood). Steffy was very vocal in her opposition to the whole idea; it’s hard to tell if she’s angrier at her father for bringing up the idea or at the idea itself. Steffy hates the idea of having to work with Brooke Logan, and she knows this will make her relationship with Hope (Annika Noelle) even more difficult.

Of course, Steffy is a strong woman who is very good in her role as co-CEO of Forrester Creations, but in her mind she’s great at the role because it’s all in the family; her grandparents started the company and now she’s running it with her father. There’s no room for Brooke Logan at the table.

That’s why Steffy might throw a curveball and ask Thomas (Matthew Atkinson) to return to Los Angeles. With Thomas on her side, and not attached romantically to Hope anymore, she might have a powerful ally who can help her stand up to Ridge.

Adding Thomas into the mix could prove even more interesting considering that Steffy wanted to cancel Hope for the Future. Thomas was the lead designer on the line, so Steffy could ask her brother to step in to help steer the line in a profitable direction as a way to get back at Hope for, well, everything.

There’s so much anger and frustration floating around the Forrester Creations offices these days that Steffy might benefit from having Thomas return to throw things off balance and, perhaps, restore order to the design house. Then again, Thomas’ return could lead to a whole new set of complications, and that’s the last thing Steffy needs….

The Bold and the Beautiful airs weekdays on CBS and the following day on Paramount Plus . Check your local listings to see when it comes on where you are.