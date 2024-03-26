The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers: Steffy causes rift for Ridge and Brooke?

After Hope (Annika Noelle) shocked Thomas (Matthew Atkinson) when she rejected his proposal for a second time on The Bold and the Beautiful, Steffy (Jacqueline MacInnes Wood) stepped in to put an end to the relationship, but will she put an end to Brooke (Katherine Kelly Lang) and Ridge’s (Thorsten Kaye) relationship in the process?

In the March 25 episode of The Bold and the Beautiful , Hope told her mother that Steffy accused her of going "full Logan" on Thomas. As soon as Brooke heard this, she rolled her eyes and was clearly frustrated by it, but it was Ridge’s reaction that was more telling.

Ridge has known Brooke for a very long time and while he is fiercely protective of his kids, he loves Brooke a lot and doesn’t want anything to jeopardize the relationship they have. Steffy’s attack on Hope could put him in a difficult situation with Brooke because he wants to defend his daughter for protecting his son, and Hope’s daughter, in his mind, is to blame for all of the strife.

Brooke knows that Steffy resents her for driving a wedge in her father’s relationship with Steffy’s mother, Taylor, so the "full Logan" comment is really hitting below the belt in this case. And it’s not something she’s likely to forget. You can bet that the next time Brooke sees Steffy, she’s going to mention that comment and it will lead to an argument, and once again Ridge will be in the middle of it.

At this point, Steffy is causing more tension for everyone involved. Though her intent to protect her brother is noble, Steffy could be pushing her brother into a dangerous place emotionally as she suggests that he’d be better off taking his son and moving to Paris to escape the Hope drama. Not only is that problematic for Thomas’ mental health, but there could be legal implications — involving Hope — if he were to take Douglas out of the country. That wouldn’t help anyone.

Steffy is playing with fire the more she tries to drive a wedge between Thomas and Hope. She’s putting her father’s relationship with Brooke in jeopardy, and if she encourages Thomas to leave LA, she could put him in a legal battle with the woman he loves.

The Bold and the Beautiful airs weekdays on CBS and the following day on Paramount Plus . Check your local listings to see when it comes on where you are.