The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers: Steffy changes her mind about playing matchmaker?

Now that Steffy knows about Taylor’s Broken Heart Syndrome on The Bold and the Beautiful, will she try to get her parents back together?

There’s no denying that Steffy (Jacqueline MacInnes Wood) wants her parents to get back together and now she has more ammunition to build her case. If Taylor (Rebecca Budig) is suffering from Broken Heart Syndrome, surely the only real “cure” must be to reunite Taylor and Ridge (Thorsten Kaye), right?

Suddenly, Steffy’s desire has some teeth. Her mother’s health is on the line if she doesn’t have Ridge in her life. Now she doesn’t need to hold back, she can use this information to make her case and it doesn't matter if Brooke (Katherine Kelly Lang) likes it or not.

Steffy told Brooke — albeit begrudgingly — that she’s not going to play matchmaker with her mother back in town. Steffy still harbors ill will toward Brooke for breaking up her parents’ marriage, but she knows her father is with Brooke and so long as he wants to be with Brooke she’s facing an uphill battle when it comes to pushing him back to Taylor.

Taylor has said in no uncertain terms that she doesn’t need (or want) a man in her life. She’s not going to be bound by relationships; she insists that all she needs is her kids and grandkids in her life, and Ridge, too, but only as a friend and co-parent. But after balancing chakras with him (as in straddling him and breathing deeply while looking into his eyes), well, we have to think that she might start changing her mind a bit when old feelings come back to the surface.

What neither Steffy nor Taylor know at this point is that Ridge and Brooke aligned their chakras after Ridge returned home from the Malibu house. Their coupling was much more intimate, and therefore more intense, than his experience with Taylor and it served to cement the bond they share. But can their bond be broken? We have a feeling Steffy is going to test those boundaries….

The Bold and the Beautiful airs weekdays on CBS and the following day on Paramount Plus . Check your local listings to see when it comes on where you are.