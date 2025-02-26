The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers: Steffy flees to Paris, leaving Finn an ultimatum?

Will Steffy be hitting the road again in The Bold and the Beautiful? Steffy no doubt needs some time to think about what’s going on in her marriage, so will she leave town or stay and try to sort things out? And will she give Finn another ultimatum before she goes?

Sometimes you need a little space to sort things out, which is why it’s very possible that Steffy (Jacqueline MacInnes Wood) could leave town to work out her feelings after Finn’s (Tanner Novlan) bombshell revelation about being Luna’s (Lisa Yamada) father.

Though heading to Paris to see Thomas would be a great plan, the last time Steffy tried to get away, she ended up being locked in a cage by…that’s right, Luna.

Not only will Steffy have to contend with her PTSD from the last time she tried to get away, but she’ll also have to decide whether she can actually afford to leave town when she’s so close to making sure Forrester Creations returns to her family. Guilt has been eating away at Carter (Lawrence Saint-Victor) and he’s got pressure from all sides to return control of the company to the Forresters. Now is not a great time to be away from LA, but for Steffy’s sake, it might be the best thing she can do.

We’re of the opinion that if Steffy does indeed leave, she’s going to give Finn an ultimatum about Luna. Steffy knows her husband all too well, and after the whole fiasco with him trying to bond with Sheila (Kimberlin Brown), she knows her husband will want to establish a relationship with Luna. Though Steffy will understand it — this wasn’t Finn’s fault, really, it was Poppy’s (Romy Park) fault for not revealing the pregnancy to him — she won’t be able to deal with her husband bonding with someone who tried to kill her.

The best thing for Steffy to do right now is to pack up the kids and get out of town while Finn sorts his life out. Heading to Paris is probably the safest thing for her to do, as she’ll have family support and she’ll be able to get into the office and stay informed from afar. But even if she does leave, she’s still going to have a mess to deal with when she gets home.

The Bold and the Beautiful airs weekdays on CBS and the following day on Paramount Plus . Check your local listings to see when it comes on where you are.