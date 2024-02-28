The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers: Steffy under investigation?

Steffy killed Sheila after The Bold and the Beautiful villain broke into her house and attempted to kill her. But the police will have questions.

As soon as the police arrived at Steffy's (Jacqueline MacInnes Wood) house in the February 27 episode of The Bold and the Beautiful , they tried to piece together what happened. Sheila (Kimberlin Brown) was dead and Steffy stabbed her, and it looked like self-defense until Steffy started saying how Sheila shot her and Finn (Tanner Novlan) and there’s a long, sordid history between Sheila and Steffy’s family.

Upon hearing this, it turned everything upside down. Suddenly, there was a motive for Steffy to kill Sheila.

Of course, what the police don’t know (yet) is that Steffy told Sheila in the February 22 episode of B&B that she wanted Sheila dead. She went to Sheila’s place of work to confront her, pushed her way inside her home and when Sheila pushed Steffy, Steffy punched her in return.

This could change everything. Sure, Sheila broke into Steffy’s home, but Steffy is the one who wished Sheila was dead and now Sheila is dead.

The key will be whatever the police find in Sheila’s pocket. If you recall, Sheila was reaching for something in her pocket when Steffy moved first. If there’s a gun in her pocket, then Steffy will be completely cleared of any suspicion because the gun will only have Sheila’s fingerprints on it and it will absolutely support what Steffy said about Sheila’s desire to hurt her.

However, we don’t know what’s in Sheila’s pocket just yet. Sheila, being the manipulative maniac that she was, could have written an apology letter to Finn so that any attack from Steffy would turn suspicion away from Sheila and wholly on Steffy.

Knowing how Sheila loved to manipulate situations, it’s very possible that she was working to set up a plan for Steffy to attack her. For all we know, she paid the paramedics to make it look like she died. You never really know with Sheila. She might be alive and well (albeit recovering from a stab wound!), and very much not dead at all.