The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers: Steffy's secret finally comes back to haunt her?

Steffy thinks she got the last laugh with Hope on The Bold and the Beautiful, but could her big secret finally come back to haunt her?

Steffy (Jacqueline MacInnes Wood) thinks she finally got Hope (Annika Noelle) out of the way after firing her and having her physically removed from Forrester Creations in the November 1 episode . Steffy walked in to find Hope dressed in lingerie on top of her husband and that was it for her. She didn’t even care to listen to Hope (or Finn [Tanner Novlan]) about what really happened, despite both of them insisting that it was an accident, rather she fired her on the spot.

We think Liam (Scott Clifton) is going to rush to Hope’s aid, given that he’s trying to win her back. No one (aside from Hope’s mother) knows about Hope’s new relationship with Carter (Lawrence Saint-Victor) so we think Liam, in venting his frustration about Steffy bullying Hope over Finn, will let it slip that he and Steffy shared two kisses fairly recently — one in Rome (when Hope kissed Thomas [Matthew Atkinson]) and after they got back from Rome, when he knew his marriage was over.

We’ve been talking about this revelation for a while, knowing that whenever it’s revealed (or if it’s revealed) it’s going to cause some fireworks because Steffy is always after Hope, but in this case she kissed Hope’s husband twice and never said a word about it.

And while we’ve been trying to speculate about when this secret from the past might be revealed, we really think now is the time for it, because it would give Brooke (Katherine Kelly Lang) the ability to point out to Ridge (Thorsten Kaye) and Taylor (Rebecca Budig) that Steffy not only kissed Hope’s husband, but that makes her party responsible for breaking up Hope’s marriage. (Hope and Liam’s marriage, to be clear, was already over, but Steffy didn’t really push Liam away the second time and it definitely gave him ideas)

At the time, Steffy was concerned about Finn’s feelings for Sheila (Kimberlin Brown) and their marriage was strained. Liam was waiting in the wings in case she needed him, either as a friend or as a new husband, and this only confirmed to Hope that Liam was never over Steffy.

Now, if this big secret gets out, it might not be grounds to fire Steffy but it might make everyone think twice about the decisions she’s been making given that she’s been holding grudges against Hope for a while, knowing that she’s as guilty as Hope is. If Hope were to sue for wrongful termination, it’s possible that she could win control of the company, or at least enough shares to sit on the board. Carter, being the lawyer he is, would know how to make that happen for his new lady love.

We’ve been waiting for Steffy’s big secret to be revealed for well over a year, but we think it’s time for the truth to see the light of day to help put even more drama in this unfolding situation at Forrester Creations.