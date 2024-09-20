The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers: Taylor's endgame?

Taylor’s return to Los Angeles doesn’t seem like a coincidence on The Bold and the Beautiful. But what exactly is she hoping for?

In the September 19 episode , Taylor (Rebecca Budig) told Ridge (Thorsten Kaye) that he’s the love of her life. She didn’t tell him she was in Monaco because she knew he was working and she didn’t want to interrupt the launch of Brooke’s Bedroom knowing that it was such a big occasion for Brooke (Katherine Kelly Lang). Now she’s back in Los Angeles because she wants to be close to Steffy (Jacqueline MacInnes Wood) and the kids, but there’s clearly something else that she’s after.

Taylor has been spending a lot of time with Ridge since her arrival. Initially, their time together was a result of being worried about Steffy when she went missing. They were there for her as she recovered after her ordeal, too.

Now things are a lot more settled and Taylor is still spending lots of alone time with Ridge. He told her she’s always welcome in the Forrester Mansion, and that everyone loves having her around. He likes having her nearby, too.

Taylor isn’t one to leave things to chance. She’s back in Los Angeles for a reason. Yes, she wants to be close to Steffy and the kids, but it certainly feels like she’s testing the water with Ridge and she’s finding that he’s receptive to her despite being with Brooke. Then again, he’s not presently married to Brooke, nor are they engaged to be married. What does that mean?

After Brooke tore apart Taylor’s marriage to Ridge, is Taylor looking for vengeance? Is she looking for another chance with Ridge?

We know Steffy would be over the moon with excitement at the prospect of having her parents back together, and she’d love to see the Logans getting a taste of their own medicine.

Taylor wants something, there’s no question about it. It’s only a matter of time before she makes her move and we’re curious to see what happens next.