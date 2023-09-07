The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers: The END for Finn and Steffy?

Things pick up on The Bold and the Beautiful right where we left off on September 5 when Finn brought Sheila into the house to confront her and clear the air with Steffy. But can you reason with Sheila?

Steffy (Jacqueline MacInnes Wood) is furious and wants Finn (Tanner Novlan) to tell Sheila (Kimberlin Brown) to leave, but Sheila plays the mother card and doesn’t want Finn to allow his wife to push her away.

Deacon (Sean Kanan) is plagued by thoughts of Sheila. He knows what she’s up to and he doesn’t know what to do. When Ridge (Thorsten Kaye) and Carter (Lawrence Saint-Victor) show up, Deacon knows his time is limited. Something is going to give.

Wyatt (Darin Brooks) can’t believe the news that Steffy is moving back home with Finn. Liam (Scott Clifton) is right back to where he started worrying about them. Wyatt points out that Sheila is still a huge threat, and he can’t imagine her leaving Eric’s house, which was perfectly safe, to go home.

Deacon offers them food, but Ridge wants to talk. Carter tells Deacon about Steffy returning home and they need to know what he knows.

Finn tells Sheila that she showed up “unannounced” and “unwanted.” She insists she didn’t know Steffy was there. Finn gets angry, reminding her that she shot them and Steffy had to leave with the kids because of the threat Sheila poses.

Wyatt appreciates Liam’s concern but he wonders if Liam is acting out of concern for safety or the fact that she’s moving back with Finn, her husband.

Deacon doesn’t understand why Steffy would move back to Cliff House. He insists he doesn’t want anything to do with Sheila. Ridge doesn’t care about anything but his daughter’s safety. He wants to know, “father to father,” if there is anything she should know.

Sheila says this isn’t Finn. Steffy tells her to go away, and Sheila uses it against her by reminding Finn that she walked out on him. She reminds Finn that he called her mom. They have a bond. No one will ever break that, “not even Steffy.”

Deacon continues to insist he doesn’t know what’s happening with Sheila. Now he’s in deep. Neither Carter nor Ridge believe him, and Ridge says they’ll have a big problem if he finds out he’s lying to him.

Kimberlin Brown as Sheila in The Bold and the Beautiful. (Image credit: CBS)

Liam can’t believe Wyatt isn’t listening to him about his concerns. Wyatt knows the bigger concern is Sheila being out, more than a “torrid” love triangle.

Sheila tries to reason with Steffy, mother to mother. Finn doesn’t look like he’s buying it. He gets in her face and tells her to go. Sheila plays the Steffy card one last time, but he points out that she didn’t leave him, she left because of the threat Sheila poses. He won’t ask again. He wants her to leave and never terrorize Steffy again. “Go,” he says. Sheila gives Steffy one long look before returning her gaze to Finn.

Deacon tells them he’d never put Ridge’s family in danger. Carter laughs at him while Ridge promises to “make him pay.”

Liam is glaring at Wyatt, leading Wyatt to marvel that he landed Steffy and Hope. Liam admits that he was hoping this would be a chance to reconnect with Steffy but that’s probably not happening now.

Sheila insists Steffy doesn’t need to be afraid. She just wants to be part of the family. Finn tells her she can’t use what she did for Kelly against them because they will never forget what she did in the alley. He says that if she really wants him to be happy, then Sheila needs to leave. Sheila tries to say that Steffy is controlling him. He tells her to go, and to never come back. She glares at Steffy again before slowly going to the door. As soon as she’s gone, he goes to Steffy and apologizes to her. Steffy doesn’t believe Sheila will stay away. They know what she’s capable of. “I love you, Finn, but I can’t do this anymore,” Steffy says.

Jacqueline MacInnes Wood as Steffy in The Bold and the Beautiful. (Image credit: CBS)

Is that it, then? Are Steffy and Finn done?

The optimist wants to believe that Finn has worked so hard to get his family back that he’s going to hear Steffy’s concerns and go wherever she goes, wherever she feels safe. (A What to Watch colleague has been saying for weeks that Steffy will head to France until she can return) It’s hard to imagine that he’ll let her go a second time after all they’ve managed to overcome.

Interestingly, Deacon is keeping his mouth shut about Sheila and that won’t be good Ridge finds out. Deacon knew where Sheila was going that day, so when Steffy tells her father that Sheila showed up, you can imagine he’s going to blow up. Ridge might think to Liam’s warnings and suggest that Steffy leave without Finn. It’s not outside the realm of possibility.

As for Sheila, we all know she’s not done yet. She laid down a few cards, but she hasn’t laid down her full hand. She truly believes that Steffy is controlling Finn and so long as there’s a chance to get through to Finn, she’s going to take it. Even when he tells her to leave and never come back.

For now, we know that Steffy will be gone for a while because Jacqueline MacInnes Wood is on maternity leave. The big question is whether Finn will follow Steffy when she flees town with the kids. If they leave together, then there’s hope for the future, pun intended, but if Finn stays behind then there’s likely no hope for SINN.