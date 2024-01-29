The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers: the results are in, and… is Bill Luna's father?

For the past several weeks, we’ve been speculating that Bill Spencer (Don Diamont) is Luna’s (Lisa Yamada) father on The Bold and the Beautiful. The signs are all there, the math adds up…but what if it’s all a red herring and he’s not her father. What then?

Luna put her mother, Poppy (Romy Park) on the spot in the January 26 episode of The Bold and the Beautiful when she asked her directly whether Bill was her father. Prior to the big moment, Luna revealed that she and RJ (Joshua Hoffman) have been talking a lot about Poppy’s relationship with Bill. She adds that RJ has her thinking about her father. She’s never known her father and that’s been just fine with her — until Bill Spencer showed up. She’s done the math and it’s entirely possible that Bill could be her father. The final moments of the episode featured a speechless Poppy debating how to answer the question.

Until now, all the clues have been pointing toward Bill being Luna’s father. The timing of the San Francisco music festival, over 20 years prior, lines up with Luna’s age. Bill didn’t live in the city, which could help explain why Poppy never said anything to him. Their night together meant a lot for both of them, with Poppy heavily implying that her time with Bill changed her life — even though they never saw each other again. Could that lasting memory be a metaphor for becoming pregnant with Luna?

Or…is the reason Luna doesn’t know her father tied to something deliciously scandalous?

Could it be that Poppy was already with someone else when she and Bill met at the festival? Was Bill’s romantic night actually an affair for Poppy?

Or was Poppy living the kind of freewheeling — and free-loving — lifestyle that her sister, Li (Naomi Matsuda) has been referring to since Poppy showed up in LA? Was she with many men around the same time, perhaps so many that Poppy would need help from Maury Povich to determine the identity of her daughter’s father?

In the world of soaps, sometimes the easiest or most obvious answer isn’t necessarily the most accurate one. All clues point to Bill Spencer being Luna’s father, but there’s a good chance that the show could throw us a curveball and take viewers in an entirely different direction.