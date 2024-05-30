The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers: Thomas tells Steffy to back off?

Hope and Thomas built something special with their Hope for the Future line on The Bold and the Beautiful, and we have to think that even if he’s not working as lead designer, Thomas still wants the work to continue. Will he have something to say about Steffy’s plans to shutter the line?

In the May 29 episode of The Bold and the Beautiful , Steffy (Jacqueline MacInnes Wood) told Hope (Annika Noelle) of her plans to close Hope for the Future, citing its lack of profit. As co-CEO, she has the power to make the move, but after Hope stood up for Sheila (Kimberlin Brown) at the wedding — a wedding Finn (Tanner Novlan) wasn’t supposed to be at — this feels more personal than a sound business move.

After all, closing Hope for the Future means that RJ (Joshua Hoffman) and Zende (Delon De Metz) will be pushed to other areas of the fashion house and everything Thomas (Matthew Atkinson) worked so hard for will be history.

We have to think that while Thomas is no longer in Hope’s life, he would want the line to continue if only to keep his part of a legacy going. He’s a Forrester, after all, and Hope for the Future was the most popular collection in recent memory. Not only that, but his brother RJ and cousin Zende work for the line in his place, and it would be a shame to see them booted from something that could launch them to the next level in their careers.

Thomas has been in Paris with his son for a while now; the Paris trip was Steffy’s way of keeping Hope away from her brother. He’s due back soon, if the rumors are true, and so we believe that Thomas will have something to say about Steffy’s decision to shut down the line. In fact, hearing that the line is being shut down could prove to be the reason Thomas returns in the first place.

Will Thomas arrive in time to save the line? Only time will tell.

The Bold and the Beautiful airs weekdays on CBS and the following day on Paramount Plus . Check your local listings to see when it comes on where you are.